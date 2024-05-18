10 Fallout x Fortnite skins, NPCs and emotes we’d love to see

Fallout seems to be at an all-time high, especially now that it’s coming to Fortnite in Chapter Five, season three.

After a season dominated by the gods, goddesses, and creatures of Ancient Greek mythology, Fortnite is headed for a post-apocalyptic setting in its next season. Speculations of Mad Max were quickly shut down when Epic Games tweeted a thumbs-up and a wink, which is a direct nod to Fallout’s iconic Vault Boy. Now, every gamer and fan of the adaptation can’t wait to exit their vaults and relive the best parts of Fallout in Fortnite. Here are some of the emotes, skins, cosmetics, and NPCs we would love to see in this collab.

Vault Dweller skin

Blue and yellow. Image via Bethesda

The Vault Dweller outfit is iconic. Thanks to the hit Fallout TV series, you can’t see a blue-and-yellow suit without thinking of Fallout.

The Fortnite x Fallout collab needs a Vault Dweller skin to feel complete. Fingers crossed that they pay tribute to Fallout’s character creation by making the Vault Dweller skin as customizable as Joltara.

Power Armor

Truly unstoppable. Image via Bethesda

No one would use the Power Armor skin in Battle Royale or Zero Build modes unless they were banking on pure intimidation to win. But if an in-game item included a flying perk, I’d grab it without hesitation. Sure, the faction might not be the friendliest, but their armor is undeniably the coolest.

Nuka Cola consumable

Refreshing. Image via Bethesda

A 500 V-bucks emote where our characters uncork and chug a Nuka Cola would be epic. But a Nuka Cola consumable is a must-have for the Fortnite x Fallout collab. If Epic Games doesn’t repurpose the FlowBerry Fizz mechanic for a giant Nuka Cola bottle, they’d be missing a huge opportunity.

Pipboy backpack

Give me a thumbs up. Image via Bethesda

Vault Boy is the face of Fallout—the icon for skill level-ups, the blond wink on promo posters, and the green hologram on your Pip-Boy. Since Fortnite doesn’t have bracelet cosmetics yet, and turning the Pip-Boy into a weapon is a stretch, the safest bet is a backpack.

Thumbs up emote

Spread positivity. Image via Bethesda

The Fallout TV series deserves more credit for revealing a creepypasta fact about Vault Boy in its first few minutes: the meaning behind the Thumbs Up.

Even though the Fortnite live event is over, a Thumbs Up emote would still be super handy. With the “Take the L” emote censored for positivity, why not spread good vibes with this emote and give a nod to the Fallout series at the same time?

Ghoul NPC

The one and only. Image via Bethesda

Fallout has a ton of iconic Ghoul characters ripe for inspiration for a Fortnite NPC. Imagine a John Hancock Ghoul NPC or one resembling The Ghoul from the Fallout TV show.

He’s a poignant figure, but above all, he’s one seriously badass Ghoul ready to blast you away with a shotgun. These Ghouls are fan favorites, so much so that fans are even questioning whether it is even wrong for them to be feral. I bet more than a few Fallout enthusiasts would flock to Fortnite just to encounter this NPC.

Marty Robbins’s Big Iron or The Five Star’s Atom Baby emote

Fallout tunes. Image via Bethesda

Fallout’s music is legendary. It’s your sole companion as you navigate the vast, desolate wasteland, and it’s downright infectious—it makes you want to jive and groove.

Imagine a dancing emote set to Marty Robbins’s “Big Iron” or The Five Star’s “Atom Baby” or any other track from the movies and games. It would be an absolute blast.

Dogmeat backpack

Best boy. Image via Bethesda

A dog is a dweller’s best friend, but having a four-legged companion in the Fortnite x Fallout collab might be a stretch for Epic Games. However, considering they’ve depicted dogs as backpacks before with the Red Roots Billie Eilish skin, perhaps Dogmeat could make an appearance as a backbling item in Fortnite.

The Master backbling

Gnarly but cool. Image via Bethesda

The original Fallout game from 1997 was a unique experience. While the visuals may not be as sharp by today’s standards, the design of characters like The Master, the game’s main antagonist, is still striking. He may look utterly repulsive, but I’d definitely sport him as a backpack if he were included in Fortnite.

NCR Ranger NPC

As iconic as they come. Image via Bethesda

The NCR Ranger armor stands out as the most recognizable piece from Fallout: New Vegas. It’s so iconic that Fortnite even featured it in their Season three promo art.

While the Fallout TV show only gives us a brief look at the NCR Ranger armor, I’m crossing my fingers that Epic Games gives it more love in the Fallout x Fortnite collab.

