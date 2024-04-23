Peter Griffin doing Take the L
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

How to disable Confrontational Emotes in Fortnite

I won't be taking any more L's, thank you very much.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 09:03 am

It’s hard not to want to celebrate your victories in Fortnite, but if the player you just defeated has the Confrontational Emote filter activated, they won’t see you flaunt your “Take the L” victory dance.

Recommended Videos

Like it or hate it, Fortnite has decided to filter out certain emotes. While the emotes haven’t been removed entirely, players can opt in or out of seeing them in their battle royale matches, LEGO Fortnite worlds, and Fortnite Festival jams. In this guide, I’ll show you how to disable Confrontational Emotes in Fortnite.

Confrontational Emotes setting in Fortnite, explained

Since v29.30, Fortnite tagged some emotes as “Overly Confrontational Emotes” and decided to keep them locked behind a filter. You can toggle this option on and off from the settings, but it’s set to “only from Friends in Party” by default. Here’s a list of every remote under this category:

  • Laugh it Up
  • Take the L
  • Whip Crack
  • Make It Plantain

The emotes are still available, but if you’ve stopped seeing them, they’re probably deactivated.

How to toggle the Confrontational Emotes off or on in Fortnite

settings to deactivate confrontational emojis
Have it your way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To toggle the Confrontational Emotes settings on or off in Fortnite, follow these steps:

  1. From the lobby, select your character’s icon on the upper right corner of the screen.
  2. Open the Settings menu from the icon icon on the bottom right.
  3. There are a ton of settings here, but select the last tab: Account and Privacy.
  4. Navigate to the Social Privacy section. The last filter is See Confrontational Emotes.

By default, this is set to From Friends in Party, but you can change it to From Anyone or Never to your preferences.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get Thor Ragnarok Hulk and Hela skins in Fortnite
Hulk and Hela are part of Marvel and are coming to Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get Thor Ragnarok Hulk and Hela skins in Fortnite
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 23, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Billie Eilish Festival Pass in Fortnite Festival season 3
FN trailer Billie Eilish
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to complete the Billie Eilish Festival Pass in Fortnite Festival season 3
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 23, 2024
Read Article How to make an Animal Treat in LEGO Fortnite
Player standing in front of a Sheep, holding an Animal Treat in LEGO Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to make an Animal Treat in LEGO Fortnite
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Thor Ragnarok Hulk and Hela skins in Fortnite
Hulk and Hela are part of Marvel and are coming to Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get Thor Ragnarok Hulk and Hela skins in Fortnite
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 23, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Billie Eilish Festival Pass in Fortnite Festival season 3
FN trailer Billie Eilish
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to complete the Billie Eilish Festival Pass in Fortnite Festival season 3
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 23, 2024
Read Article How to make an Animal Treat in LEGO Fortnite
Player standing in front of a Sheep, holding an Animal Treat in LEGO Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to make an Animal Treat in LEGO Fortnite
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 23, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?