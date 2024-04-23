It’s hard not to want to celebrate your victories in Fortnite, but if the player you just defeated has the Confrontational Emote filter activated, they won’t see you flaunt your “Take the L” victory dance.

Recommended Videos

Like it or hate it, Fortnite has decided to filter out certain emotes. While the emotes haven’t been removed entirely, players can opt in or out of seeing them in their battle royale matches, LEGO Fortnite worlds, and Fortnite Festival jams. In this guide, I’ll show you how to disable Confrontational Emotes in Fortnite.

Confrontational Emotes setting in Fortnite, explained

Since v29.30, Fortnite tagged some emotes as “Overly Confrontational Emotes” and decided to keep them locked behind a filter. You can toggle this option on and off from the settings, but it’s set to “only from Friends in Party” by default. Here’s a list of every remote under this category:

Laugh it Up

Take the L

Whip Crack

Make It Plantain

The emotes are still available, but if you’ve stopped seeing them, they’re probably deactivated.

How to toggle the Confrontational Emotes off or on in Fortnite

Have it your way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To toggle the Confrontational Emotes settings on or off in Fortnite, follow these steps:

From the lobby, select your character’s icon on the upper right corner of the screen. Open the Settings menu from the icon icon on the bottom right. There are a ton of settings here, but select the last tab: Account and Privacy. Navigate to the Social Privacy section. The last filter is See Confrontational Emotes.

By default, this is set to From Friends in Party, but you can change it to From Anyone or Never to your preferences.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more