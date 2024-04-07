How to get the Goated Emote in Fortnite

Using an emote right after eliminating a play in Fortnite is one of the best feelings in the world. Depending on how the battle goes, you might choose an emote fitting for the situation. The Goated emote in Fortnite is best used after pulling off amazing moves.

Even when fighting against more than one player, I try to use emotes as much as possible because banter’s half the fun in Fortnite. While one of the classic emotes can always do the job, busting out an Icon Series classic like the Goated emote may help assert your dominance in the game.

How to unlock the Goated Emote in Fortnite

You will be the real GOAT with this emote. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Goated emote in Fortnite by buying it from the in-game shop. The Goated emote rotates in and out of the Fortnite item shop, and it becomes available a handful of times throughout the year.

When the Goated emote becomes available in the Fortnite shop, you’ll usually have 24 hours to add it to your collection. Once the shop timer resets, the Goated emote will rotate out once again and return at an unknown date.

How many V-Bucks is the Goated Emote in Fortnite?

The Goated emote costs 500 V-Bucks in Fortnite. This emote features Armani White’s moves and music. You can also use it in LEGO Fortnite, as it is available in multiple game modes.

If you want to add the emote to your Fortnite collection, you should closely follow the daily shop rotation and purchase it once it becomes available.

Is the Goated emote rare in Fortnite?

Image via Epic Games

The Goated emote’s rarity in Fortnite is the Icon Series. Cosmetics and emotes that are part of the Icon Series tend to be quite rare, as they’re generally the result of collaborations with reputable artists.

Players aiming to show off their OG status in Fortnite may also chase after some of the rarest back blings, dances, and emotes, as the game has a long history of releasing amazing content.

