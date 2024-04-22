Fortnite’s new update will allow players to hide ‘overly confrontational’ emotes

Tonight is your last chance to use Fortnite’s “Take the L” emote and some others against enemy players while knowing for sure they can see and feel your toxic jubilation.

Recommended Videos

Starting in the v29.30 update rolling out on April 23, players will find a new “See Confrontational Emotes” option within the Social Privacy section of the Account and Privacy menu in the game’s settings.

According to many, Fortnite is taking the L here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Epic Games says this new option is being added “so players can choose not to see certain emotes that are sometimes used in confrontational ways,” but some of the emotes may surprise you.

“We want emotes to be a source of good vibes, but a few (*cough* Take the L *cough*) can sometimes feel a bit overly confrontational,” Epic said in a Twitter/X post about the change.

The Fortnite emotes in question are “Laugh It Up,” “Whipcrack,” “Make It Plantain,” and the aforementioned “Take the L.” With the setting toggled on, when other players use the emote, you will only “see a player using the emote standing still, with no emote sound,” according to Epic.

The announcement was met with negativity across the board, with streamer CouRageJD saying “we are so doomed,” among many others calling the change “soft” and “sensitive.”

Apparently, “Whip Crack” and “Make It Plantain” are being disabled because some players were using them with racist connotations. “Take the L,” though, has been a classic emote in the game where the character will hold up an L over their head while dancing, and “Laugh It Up” features a loud, obnoxious donkey laugh.

Fortnite’s new update goes live in the early morning hours of April 23 and will include a new Fortnite Festival season featuring Billie Eilish among its content.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more