All Dummy’s Joyride quests in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

The end of Fortnite Chapter Five, season two is nearly upon us, but there’s still plenty going on before the end of the season and the start of a new adventure.

Following several Snapshot quests throughout the season, everyone’s favorite crash-test dummy is back with a bunch of challenges to test yourself with—offering some sweet rewards along the way.

Keeping tabs on different challenges you need to complete in Fortnite can get a little complicated, so we’re here to help with a list of all of Dummy’s Joyride quests, which you can keep open while you play.

All Dummy’s Joyride quests in Fortnite

Zoom zoom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of 11 Dummy’s Joyride quests to complete in Fortnite, providing a huge boost of XP that’s invaluable to ensuring you complete the battle pass before the start of Chapter Five, season three.

As you’d expect from the name of the questline, the Dummy’s Joyride quests focus on the use of vehicles on the map.

Fuel up Sports Cars at Gas Stations (50)

Travel distance in a Sports Car (3000)

Emote at Grim Gate, Brawler’s Battleground, or Mount Olympus

Destroy objects while in a vehicle (50)

Deliver a Sports Car to Dummy

Drive a Sports Car in different named locations (4)

Damage opponents while in a vehicle (300)

Jump a Sports Car and travel 70 meters before landing

Purchase items at Vending Machines or Mod Benches (7)

Purchase services from characters (3)

Spend Bars in different matches (5)

Obtaining a sports car is crucial to completing most of these quests, and these vehicles can be found across the map. Once you have one, you can easily complete many of the quests in one match if you make them your sole focus.

Only a few of the challenges are set for single locations too, which means it shouldn’t get too packed when you’re trying to tick them off. Just be wary of other drivers on the roads.

