Fortnite has a highly competitive esports scene with an incredibly rich history. While there may have been great players who excelled in their day, there are only a handful who continue to be relevant today.

Pinning down the best Fortnite players of 2023 is not the easiest thing to do, which is why we’ve done it for you.

The eight best Fortnite players of 2023

7) David “Aqua” Wang

A legend in the scene. Image via Epic Games

Even though he retired in September 2023, David “Aqua” Wang was a legendary player whose impact on the competitive scene of Fortnite cannot go unnoticed.

With his last Fortnite tournament being the FNCS Major 3 on July 27, the veteran was one of the few players to stick with the game long-term and maintain a high level of success. Aqua, alongside his former duo partner Emil “Nyhrox” Bergquist Pedersen, stunned the world by winning the inaugural Fortnite World Cup Duos Championship. Aqua and Nyhrox each took home a $1.5 million prize and will forever be remembered in the annals of Fortnite history.

Aqua’s rampage in Fortnite’s European scene did not conclude there. The Austrian competitor went on to qualify for eight FNCS Grand Finals, winning two. His most recent FNCS victory came alongside up-and-coming star Harry “Veno” Pearson in Chapter 3, Season 2.

In addition to his competitive accomplishments, Aqua is also one of the best players to have excelled both online and on LAN. He is also credited with revolutionizing high-ground play, a strategy that many players still use today. Aqua also remains one of the highest-earning players in Fortnite’s competitive history, winning over $2 million over the course of all his tournament wins.

6) Aleksa “Queasy” Cvetkovic

A European powerhouse. Image via LootBoy on YouTube

Aleksa “Queasy” Cvetkovic has been a prominent figure in the Fortnite scene since 2019. The 21-year-old professional player placed first in the Duos Cash Cup: Chapter 3, Season 3 – Week Three leaderboard. Last year, he became a key member of Galaxy Racer, the largest Dubai-based esports and gaming organization.

Since his inception into the competitive scene of Fortnite, Queasy has been working his way up the ranks in Europe for years. In 2021, he achieved his first FNCS title with his trio teammates Jur3ky and TruleX. The young professional then went on to claim third in the FNCS Grand Royale Finals with new teammates Th0masHD and Anas.

Queasy’s success did not stop there, as he continued to develop into one of the most respected players in the game, hailed as one of the best in-game strategists Fortnite has ever seen. With duo partner Henrik “Hen” McLean, he won his second Axe of Champions in Chapter 3, Season 1.

Following this, Queasy teamed up with top fragger Veno, the two players placed second in the FNCS Invitational 2022 LAN event and went on to win FNCS Chapter 4, Season 2. Queasy and Veno won a record six out of twelve matches.

5) Harry “Veno” Pearson

Fragging like nobody can. Image via Fortnite Esports Wiki

An 18-year-old English professional Fortnite player, Veno, is considered by many to be a legend and one of the best fraggers the game has ever seen. He makes games played against the world’s best players seem like a walk in the park.

Despite not becoming a notable player until early 2021, Veno’s performance since then has been exceptional. In the final match of the FNCS All-Star Showdown, he famously lost a critical one-vs-one against five-time FNCS Champion TaySon. However, this moment served as a springboard for his career.

Veno won his first FNCS Championship in Chapter 3, Season 2, with World Cup Champion aqua. When asked about his FNCS win, Veno said that he “was at a loss. I didn’t feel any emotion and couldn’t cry or laugh. The only thing that was happening was there was this big smile on my face that I couldn’t wipe off. I was so excited to get that pickaxe and bring Tundra an FNCS win in its first real Fortnite season.”

Following Veno and Aqua’s split, the former partnered with Queasy. The duo of Veno and Queasy went on to finish second in the FNCS Invitational 2022 and win FNCS Chapter 4, Season 2. In addition to his FNCS accomplishments, Veno is a top solo player with numerous top LAN finishes.

4) Iwo “Setty” Zając

Poland’s finest. Image via Epic Games

A five-year Fortnite veteran, Setty is a 19-year-old Polish professional player with an impressive list of accomplishments to his name. Along with his longtime duo partner Kami, Setty has won two FNCS tournaments, one of which was the FNCS Invitational LAN in 2022.

Setty’s performance in the 2022 FNCS Invitational cemented his status as an all-time Fortnite great. This is his second LAN victory, following his triumph at DreamHack Summer 2022. Setty has been at the top of the leaderboard since Chapter 2, with consistent results in almost every game mode. He seldom falls below the public’s expectations of his performances.

Adding to his stacked list of accomplishments, Setty recently finished fifth in Chapter 4, Season 2’s FNCS.

3) Michał “Kami” Kamiński

A diverse talent. Image via Epic Games

Kami, an 18-year-old Polish professional Fortnite player, has had an illustrious career. A veteran in the scene, Kami has consistently demonstrated his skill regardless of the Chapter or metagame he finds himself in. After five years of competing, Kami has won his first FNCS trio title with teammates Teeq and Setty. The victory in Chapter 2, Season 8 signified Kami’s first Axe of Champions.

Most recently, Kami took second place at the FNCS Global Championship. However, at the most recent Major, he took fourth while also winning the FNCS Invitational 2022. Getting second this year and first last has meant he’s in the top spots for three straight years of competitive Fortnite, along with his partner Kami, of course.

In addition to his team successes, Kami has also established himself as a solo competitor, with multiple Solo Cash Cup victories and a second-place finish at DreamHack Summer 2022.

2) Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf

One of the greatest of all time. Image via Epic Games

If you have even a passing familiarity with competitive Fortnite, you have likely heard of Bugha. The 20-year-old professional player is arguably the most accomplished in the game’s vast competitive history.

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf is often referred to as the GOAT in Fortnite due to his outstanding achievements and dominance in competitive play. Bugha gained international recognition when he won the Fortnite World Cup Solo Championship in 2019. This victory not only showcased his exceptional skills but also came with a substantial prize, making him one of the most successful players in terms of earnings.

Since his World Cup victory in 2019, Bugha has qualified for 15 FNCS Grand Finals. Bugha’s first FNCS victory came in Chapter 2, Season 8, with teammates Muz and Mero. After swapping out Muz for Dukez, Bugha went back-to-back, winning the FNCS Grand Royale.

In Chapter 3, the competitive format changed to duos. Bugha and Mero stuck together, and their partnership proved to be fruitful. They won their third consecutive FNCS title in Chapter 3, Season 1, cementing their place in history.

Although he has not won an FNCS since then, there is no doubt that Bugha is one of the greatest Fortnite players of all time, proving to be a transcendent figure in the game.

1) Cooper and Mero

The new generation’s stars. Image via Epic Games

We’ve deliberated on who to give the top spot on this list to but concluded that both these prodigal players deserve it.

While Mero was already considered by many to be the GOAT in Fortnite for a while now, Cooper’s 2023 Fortnite Global Championship win alongside Mero has solidified his spot as one of the greats as well. Both the stars collectively took home $1 million dollars for their gargantuan accomplishment.

In Cooper’s post-win interview, the young professional said that he ”[doesn’t] even know what to do with the money.” He added, “I’m literally only 16.”

Even though Cooper only recently came into the conversation for being a part of the GOATs in Fortnite, he had a short but celebrated career before his 2023 Fortnite Global Championship win. A couple of the 16-year-old’s notable accomplishments include achieving multiple top finishes in several sessions of Chapter 4, Season 4’s Duos Cash Cup, which included two wins.

On the other hand, Mero has a long, proven track record as one of the top Fortnite players.

In Chapter 2, Season 4, Mero teamed up with fellow controller player Deyy and veteran Reverse2k. This trio proved to be unstoppable, and Mero ultimately claimed his first FNCS title. In Season 4 and 5, the three players continued their winning ways, finishing in fourth place and winning their second FNCS title. During this time, Mero established himself as one of the most impactful fraggers in the game.

Mero went on to find success in all game types. In Chapter 2, Season 8, he won two more consecutive FNCS titles, as well as the Grand Royale. With four FNCS victories under his belt, Mero teamed up with Bugha in Fortnite Chapter 3. The duo won FNCS Chapter 3 Season 1, then placed fourth in Season 2 and Season 3.