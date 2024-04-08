Fortnite leak suggests Avatar’s biggest stars are hitting the skins store soon

Avatar is the star collaboration of Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, and it looks like more characters from the popular show are coming to the game sooner than we think.

The leak from ShiinaBR on April 8 suggests that tomorrow, April 9, the Fortnite Item Shop will receive three new skins that are likely from Avatar: The Last Airbender. While we don’t know for certain, the characters that will receive skins are likely Katara, Toph, and Zuko. The leaker added that this ties in with the fact that we’re also supposed to receive all the other bending types as Mythic items. According to the leak, the outfits themselves will cost 2,000 V-Bucks each, and alongside them, we’ll receive three pickaxes, three back blings, and one emote.

Not much longer left to wait. Image via Epic Games

ShiinaBR added that the skins likely won’t include Aang because he’s supposed to be a part of the Event pass that will go live later this season. Right now you can find Aang on the Fortnite island and it’s clear there’s something special reserved for him rather than just appearing in the Item Shop. This will likely be the Fortnite Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration event set to begin on April 12, but we’ll have to wait and see. At the same time, Katara has already been teased by Epic Games on April 5, so it’s highly likely we’ll see her in the Item Shop tomorrow.

The expectations for the skins are set high, as Epic has already disappointed us with Korra’s glider when she became available. But there’s no way Epic will mess up the skins again, especially those coming to the Item Shop, right?

