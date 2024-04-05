Category:
Fortnite

Fortnite Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration countdown: Exact start time and date

Personally, I'm hoping for a Momo Back Bling.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Apr 5, 2024 02:28 pm
Katara looking at Aang and Appa frozen in ice in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aang and Appa are just off the coast of the main Fortnite island, Korra is already fighting her way through battles with the Mythic Waterbending item, and a full Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration is on the way.

Recommended Videos

If you just can’t wait to recruit some members of the iconic group from the cartoon series for yourself, then you need to know the exact time and date that the Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration begins in Fortnite.

When does the Fortnite Avatar: The Last Airbender collab start?

Korra surrounded by the four elements in Fortnite.
Korra won’t be the only Avatar on the island for much longer. Image via Epic Games

The Fortnite Avatar: The Last Airbender event is set to officially begin on April 12. Epic Games hasn’t shared an exact start time for the event just yet, but taking into account the last time an event like this ran, it’s likely the event will launch around 8am CT on April 12.

In the event that a different official time is shared, that information will be added here. For now, though, you can see exactly how much time is left before the event potentially launches below.

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
0
:
6
:
1
7
:
2
3
:
4
8

There’s still a lot we don’t know about this event, but there have also been a lot of Fortnite Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration leaks, which means we do know a couple of big details about it. This event is expected to be a mini pass pretty similar in nature to the Cowabunga Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event.

Aang and Appa are both believed to be part of the mini pass, while other potential skins will likely be purchasable from the item shop. Since Appa is a massive flying bison, he’ll likely be a glider you can use, while Aang will be a regular character skin. Outside of these two, Katara now seems to be confirmed as a skin with a teaser featuring her next to Aang and Appa in ice being shared on April 5. Three more Mythic bending techniques to go with Mythic Waterbending are also believed to be a part of this update.

Like the other mini pass event, the Avatar: The Last Airbender one will probably have some free items you can earn plus a paid premium track. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mini pass ran for a total of 18 days, so this pass will likely have a similar time frame, which is a solid amount of time to work on the quests you need to tackle for the event.

Read Article How to get free Fortnite skins (April 2024)
Five Fortnite characters standing next to each other.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get free Fortnite skins (April 2024)
Ryan Galloway and others Ryan Galloway and others Apr 5, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 5, 2024
Read Article How to build a plane in LEGO Fortnite
Plane in LEGO Fortnite flying in the air
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to build a plane in LEGO Fortnite
Izabela Tomakic and others Izabela Tomakic and others Apr 4, 2024
Kacee Fay
