When is Aang coming to Fortnite?

Korra is already venturing around the map in Fortnite, but she’s not the only character from the Avatar universe hanging around. You can find Aang too, but you can’t actually play as him yet, which might have you wondering when he’ll be arriving.

Recommended Videos

Aang has been waiting frozen in ice for a long time, so you need to know when he’ll finally be free and available to join your locker. If you’re hoping to recruit Korra’s predecessor for yourself, here’s when Aang will officially arrive in Fortnite so you can get to work unlocking him as soon as possible.

Aang Fortnite release date

Aang will be arriving in Fortnite on April 12, according to a teaser you can view on the Fortnite homepage. This teaser says “April 12” and “100 years is almost up” in reference to Aang spending 100 years trapped in ice during Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Both Aang and Appa are believed to be part of a special mini pass event. Aang is likely going to be the main skin during the event while Appa the flying bison will be one of the ultimate rewards, a glider you can ride. There are lots of Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration leaks and Aang’s arrival is believed to also include the debut of other iconic characters from the series like Katara and Zuko, new Mythic items, and so much more.

Even though the event will begin on April 12, it might take some time to actually unlock Aang depending on what types of quests are associated with him. We’ll definitely get a good look at him regardless as the overall event will begin on this day.

Although there’s still a bit of a wait before the Avatar Aang arrives, you can work on getting Avatar Korra in the meantime by progressing through her quests starting with emerging from water. There’s also Mythic Waterbending you can test out, so you can start mastering one of the four elements yourself.

Waterbending is really cool and super powerful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Until his arrival, you can find Aang and Appa near the northeast corner of the map. This teaser was added alongside Korra’s debut during the April 2 update. They’re both frozen in solid ice just as they are at the beginning of Avatar: The Last Airbender, but it’s expected that they’ll burst free once the event associated with them starts on April 12.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more