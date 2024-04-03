Category:
Fortnite

Fortnite fans left disappointed as Korra glider fail sees Epic miss mark again

Again, really?
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 07:31 pm
Korra in Fortnite in battle stance
Image via Epic Games

It seems Epic Games has again failed to live up to players’ expectations when it comes to new Fortnite gliders, this time with Korra’s Air Glider.

Recommended Videos

Korra and her cosmetics are going live in Fortnite today, on April 2, as a part of Chapter Five, season two battle pass. However, once players got an early look at the new Korra’s Air Glider cosmetic, many began expressing their disappointment with its “stupid” animations. According to the leaked screenshots, the glider has default animations.

Korra skin in Fortnite
Step it up, Epic. Image via Epic Games

Many agreed the default animations don’t fit Korra’s glider at all. “Would’ve been sick for it to just fly in then you grab onto it, then glide like the ‘Batman’ glider. It’s just gonna look stupid now imo,” one Fortnite player pointed out on social media.

The Batglider works similarly to Wings of Icarus, which has your character lay completely flat when gliding, which would be more fitting for Korra’s glider. “I was so hyped for this glider man and this means if Aang gets his air glider it’ll most likely look the exact same animation wise too,” another fan suggested; Aang is also supposed to appear later during the season.

Several agitated Fortnite fans went on to point out it’s not the first time Epic Games missed its mark with gliders. The Shadow’s Bite motorcycle glider from the battle pass also has default animations, even though other bikes don’t. “Can’t they make the glider suit its real purpose? You ride a motorcycle not hang on to it. The arms and legs of the characters need to all be on the avatar glider not just the arms,” one player wrote and I think we all can agree with that. There’s no point in having a cool-looking glider if animations will ruin the design.

What’s more disappointing is players are not asking for anything new. There already are gliders in Fortnite that have suitable animations, like the mentioned Batman glider, or Ghost Rider’s bike. All we want is for Epic to use those animations on different gliders.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Hatsune Miku in Fortnite?
Hatsune Miku is a Japanese virtual popstar
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Is Hatsune Miku in Fortnite?
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 2, 2024
Read Article How to collect Mythic items in Fortnite
Using the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to collect Mythic items in Fortnite
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 2, 2024
Read Article All Fortnite Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration leaks
The player looking at Aang and Appa frozen in ice in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All Fortnite Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration leaks
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Hatsune Miku in Fortnite?
Hatsune Miku is a Japanese virtual popstar
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Is Hatsune Miku in Fortnite?
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 2, 2024
Read Article How to collect Mythic items in Fortnite
Using the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to collect Mythic items in Fortnite
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 2, 2024
Read Article All Fortnite Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration leaks
The player looking at Aang and Appa frozen in ice in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All Fortnite Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration leaks
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 2, 2024
Author
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.