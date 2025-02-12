Who’s the next Fortnite icon? Players desperately want these stars

The Fortnite Icon Series includes various celebrities across entertainment, from music to gaming. Players on r/FortNiteBR have been excitedly discussing who they believe should be the next icon in the series, including who might deserve to star in a seasonal Music Pass.

Recommended Videos

Marshmello was the first music icon to join Fortnite in season seven, but it wasn’t until Chapter Two, season one, that the Icon Series officially became an Item Shop rarity. The Ninja Style emote is technically the very first in the Icon Series, and from then on, every season has had multiple new emotes and outfits from YouTube and music stars. Reddit user u/WavyCrockett1 kicked off the discussion on r/FortNiteBR, asking who people might want to see next as part of the Icon Series, and there were some inspired choices.

Marshmello was one of the first icons in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

Most of the suggestions were music artists players are desperate to see in Fortnite, but a few non-musical names did pop up. Markiplier (or, as one Reddit user called him, Market Pliers) was mentioned a few times, as were Jacksepticeye and Bill Nye, The Science Guy. One sweet suggestion was the wholesome Aussie animal expert, Steve Irwin, who is sadly no longer with us—what we wouldn’t give to have a Steve Irwin emote holding up a tiny Fortnite llama and declaring it a beaut.

Music comedy icon Weird Al Yankovic was the first name to be mentioned in the discussion. As Weird Al is a wholesome and hilarious star who has entertained generations, his inclusion would make a lot of sense. Fans expressed how perfect he would be, with so much scope for skins with extra styles and the possibility of his own Fortnite Festival Music Pass. “White and Nerdy style… With an unlockable Amish Paradise style.” Weird Al’s parodies could be hugely popular as emotes, particularly “Eat It,” a parody of Michael Jackson’s song, “Beat It.”

The next suggestion was the British rock band Queen. Of course, Queen would deserve an entire Fortnite Festival Music Pass and even a full musical experience and in-game performance like Metallica had back in June 2024. If anyone deserves to be immortalized in the world of Fortnite, it would be the ’70s music legends. The number of Freddie Mercury outfits alone would rock the Fortnite world, not to mention their extensive back catalog.

Who could be next for the Fortnite Festival Music Pass? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other popular bands mentioned include Gorillaz, Daft Punk, My Chemical Romance, The Beatles, Sabrina Carpenter, and Rick Astley. The potential to Rick Roll people with a Rick Astley emote would be so tempting. Many of the suggestions from fans show that they understand what is required from an artist or creator to be part of the Icon Series. They can’t just be an artist you like; they have to have worldwide appeal and the potential to bring multiple skins and styles, emotes, and songs.

After his record-breaking half-time performance at the Superbowl, the most obvious choice today is Kendrick Lamar. If he joined Fortnite, even with a simple Peekaboo or Not Like Us emote or a Fortnite Festival pass, fans would fall over themselves to get them.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy