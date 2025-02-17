Fortnite will have to go big with Chapter 6, season 2 to impress players

Fortnite Chapter Six, season one, has been regarded as one of the best by many players. With so many new features, weapons, and POIs in season one, the next season will have to be particularly impressive to rival it.

With Fortnite Chapter Six, season two, coming within the week, players are saying goodbye to one of the most interesting and engaging seasons. The new chapter wasn’t just exciting because of the new Battle Royale mode, either. Players have also had Fortnite OG to jump into, including a completely new pass with OG-inspired cosmetics and emotes. Godzilla was a huge draw for new players, many of whom have grown to enjoy Fortnite and will be sticking around to see what else is coming.

Can anything top the Godzilla event, quests, and rewards? According to players in Reddit’s r/FortNiteBR, this new chapter has reinvigorated their love for the game, kept most players interested as the season progressed, and offered something special for new and old players alike. The question now is whether Fortnite Lawless will keep up the momentum.

Out of the entire season, there seemed to be only two features most players didn’t enjoy. The new movement, including wall running and rolling, and the Typhoon Blade. “Aside from the Typhoon Blade,” one user said, “this season alone beats all of Chapter Five for me.” Despite player frustration at the chaotic melee weapon, the rest of the items in Chapter Six, season one, were regarded as balanced and fun to use. Every player had at least one favorite weapon of the season and more than one favorite POI, with a lot of praise, particularly for aesthetics, colors, and lighting. The subject that came up repeatedly in discussions about Chapter Six, season one, was the style and theme of the island.

Some players will miss a few of the best features in season one, especially the adorable sprites. The cute blobs of wind or water have been such a huge fan favorite that Epic Games would be silly not to bring them back. Many players are even calling for them to be added as back bling if they aren’t returning to the island in the future.

The next season will be a completely different theme, so players hope Fortnite will keep impressing them with fresh POIs, secret treasure troves, and tough but rewarding boss battles. There was already a prediction of heist gameplay for the upcoming season, and with the theme of Lawless now confirmed, there may be something close to that. The next season may bring armed robbery-style gameplay instead of boss battles, maybe something familiar like the keycard-grabbing NPC fights we enjoyed at the end of Chapter Five.

As long as Fortnite keeps it fresh, interesting, and balanced, players will be satisfied. The next season will almost certainly have to be exciting to keep the player base coming back after such an engaging season that started Chapter Six.

