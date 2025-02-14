Fortnite Chapter 6, season 1 live event countdown: Exact start time and date

Fortnite Chapter Six, season one is coming to a close, but the main storyline is still pretty chaotic and has some loose ends to fix before we can move on to whatever comes next. The upcoming live event will tackle this issue and help bring the story to an end.

If you want to ensure you have a complete understanding of what’s going on around the island, attending this event is crucial. You might not know when it’s actually happening, so here’s when the live event is for Chapter Six, season one in Fortnite.

When is the Fortnite Chapter 6, season 1 live event?

Anything could happen at the end of this timer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The live event for Fortnite Chapter Six, season one will take place at 2:30pm CT on Feb. 15. If you head to the location of the giant red beam on the map, which is a mountain south of Warrior’s Watch, you can find a timer counting down to this precise time and date. The timer is hidden in the corner, so it’s decently easy to miss, especially if you’re focused on Daigo and don’t already know there’s a timer there.

If you’re unsure exactly how far away the event is, you can track how long you need to wait using our countdown here. We’ve also listed the exact start time across major time zones if you want to know the exact time for your region.

Fortnite Chapter Six, season one live event countdown

PT: 12:30pm on Feb. 15

12:30pm on Feb. 15 CT: 2:30pm on Feb. 15

2:30pm on Feb. 15 ET: 3:30pm on Feb. 15

3:30pm on Feb. 15 BST: 9:30pm on Feb. 15

9:30pm on Feb. 15 CEST: 10:30pm on Feb. 15

10:30pm on Feb. 15 JST: 5:30am on Feb. 16

5:30am on Feb. 16 AEST: 6:30am on Feb. 16

Where will the Chapter 6, season 1 live event be in Fortnite?

This event will likely happen on the snowy mountain south of Warrior’s Watch since this is where you can find Daigo, the timer, and the portal. It’s also marked with a giant red beam of light you can see from anywhere on the map, which is how all big events are marked.

What is the Fortnite live event in Chapter 6, season 1?

The Fortnite Chapter Six, season one live event seems to revolve around Daigo, Kendo, and their sister Jade, who is trapped in The Spirit Realm. Next to the timer for the event, you can find Daigo floating in a bubble using the splinters from past story quests to try and save Jade.

Since the end of Fortnite Chapter Six, season one is near, this event will likely start bringing an official ending to the story of this season. It might only start closing it out or be the official ending of the main storyline that has been present in most story quests, including The Spirit Realm, Splinters of Possibility, Jade and The Mask, and Kendo’s Calling. If you want to fully understand what’s going on, completing these quests before the live event is crucial.

Although we don’t know much about what will happen in the live event, Daigo will likely manage to save and bring Jade back from the Spirit Realm. But it also seems like something catastrophic may happen, perhaps a massive and dangerous force of some kind being freed alongside her. Regardless of what unfolds, something big has to happen to help usher us to the new world and theme present in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two.

Daigo wants to save his sister Jade, but what if she isn’t the only one who comes through? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since there’s not much longer left in the current season, be sure to work through as many quests as you can before we move on to the next one. Some key ones to tackle are visiting Landmarks in different matches, damaging opponents in Shogun’s Arena, and trying out the powerful Medallions you can earn by defeating bosses.

