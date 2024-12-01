When does Fortnite OG – Chapter 1 Season 1 start?

Fortnite continues to provide players with an abundance of experiences in the game and for those wanting to run it back, Fortnite OG is launching as a permanent mode in Chapter 6. We’ve got all the details you need for the return.

Fortnite has exploded with additional modes in the past year, with the likes of LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival arriving with Chapter 5, followed by the addition of Fortnite Reload—and even more experiences are on the way.

Epic Games announced that Fortnite OG is coming back permanently following the arrival of Chapter 6 but the mode is not available immediately. If you want to see exactly when Fortnite OG is available, you’re in the right place.

When does Fortnite OG start?

Wait it out. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 1 begins on Jan. 6 at 7am PT/9am CT/10am ET/2pm GMT/12am AEST (Jan. 7). Prior to that date, Fortnite OG will not be available and selecting the mode within Fortnite will display a countdown.

Fortnite OG’s permanent return comes alongside the addition of specific quests and challenges to complete within the mode, similarly to the quests that are available in Fortnite Reload. However, these appear to be arriving as weekly quests and should work the same way as quests in the main Battle Royale modes.

In Fortnite OG, players can use OG weapons and explore OG environments, with the opportunity to relive events from the first full chapter in Fortnite. So whether you’re reminiscing about the good ol’ days or never got to experience all the excitement back then, this is your perfect chance.

We’ve set the countdown below to the exact start time of Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 1, down to the exact minute and second—so it’s more precise than the countdown found within the Fortnite launcher.

The mode is expected to be extremely popular at launch, so don’t be surprised if you experience connectivity issues or lag.

Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 1

