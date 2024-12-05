Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A wooden building in front of a Fortnite player.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

All classic weapons returning in Fortnite OG Chapter 1, season 1

The OG weapons are back, ladies and gentleman.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|

Published: Dec 5, 2024 04:36 am

Fortnite has evolved throughout the years, adding hundreds if not thousands of weapons, items, skins, and more to its arsenal. While these additions are great, some players yearn for nostalgia, and they will finally get a chance to dive into it with Fortnite OG Chapter One, season one.

Recommended Videos

With so many features in Fortnite, seeing Epic Games introduce the old-school version of the game seemed inevitable. The new features are fun, but everyone loves a bit of nostalgia from time to time. Here are all the classic weapons returning to Fortnite.

All weapons returning in Fortnite OG Chapter 1, season 1

A wooden building in front of a Fortnite player.
We are so back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From taking down enemies in the first seconds of the game with a Semi-Auto Pistol or Assault Rifle to gearing up for late-game powerhouses like a Rocket Launcher and Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle, the OG Fortnite offered a plethora of combat options. They were all quite basic, but this grounded approach made the OG Fortnite magical.

Epic Games hasn’t released a full list of weapons making a comeback in the OG Fortnite, but our beloved leakers did. On Dec. 3, HYPEX shared the leaked things of weapons returning with Chapter One, season one, and you can check it below:

  • Assault Rifle
  • Burst Assault Rifle
  • Scoped Assault Rifle
  • Grenade Launcher
  • Rocket Launcher
  • Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
  • Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle
  • Submachine Gun
  • Tactical Submachine Gun
  • Semi-Auto Pistol
  • Revolver
  • Tactical Shotgun
  • Pump Shotgun

All items returning in Fortnite OG Chapter 1, season 1

Those who played Fortnite back in the day know that weapons aren’t the only equipment. There weren’t as many items as there are now, and most of them were pretty basic. Still, using simple items like a Shield Potion or a Grenade to get a kill was satisfying. Luckily, they’re also making a comeback to Fortnite alongside OG weapons. You can find the full list below:

  • Slurp Juice
  • Ceiling Zapper
  • Jump Pad (Up)
  • Jump Pad (Directional)
  • Damage Trap
  • Wall Dynamo
  • Shield Potion
  • Med Kit
  • Bandage
  • Grenade

Are you excited about the return of OG gameplay to Fortnite? We can’t blame you. What’s better to do on cold December evenings than gather online with your pals and relive when life was simpler? Fortunately, the wait is almost over.

A teaser image for Fortnite OG released by Epic Games
Wait it out. Image via Epic Games

The OG Fortnite is right around the corner. The game mode is set to release on Dec. 6. If you want to know when it drops, check out our precise countdown.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
Staff Writer
Freelance Writer at Dot Esports. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.
twitter