All classic weapons returning in Fortnite OG Chapter 1, season 1

Fortnite has evolved throughout the years, adding hundreds if not thousands of weapons, items, skins, and more to its arsenal. While these additions are great, some players yearn for nostalgia, and they will finally get a chance to dive into it with Fortnite OG Chapter One, season one.

Recommended Videos

With so many features in Fortnite, seeing Epic Games introduce the old-school version of the game seemed inevitable. The new features are fun, but everyone loves a bit of nostalgia from time to time. Here are all the classic weapons returning to Fortnite.

All weapons returning in Fortnite OG Chapter 1, season 1

We are so back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From taking down enemies in the first seconds of the game with a Semi-Auto Pistol or Assault Rifle to gearing up for late-game powerhouses like a Rocket Launcher and Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle, the OG Fortnite offered a plethora of combat options. They were all quite basic, but this grounded approach made the OG Fortnite magical.

Epic Games hasn’t released a full list of weapons making a comeback in the OG Fortnite, but our beloved leakers did. On Dec. 3, HYPEX shared the leaked things of weapons returning with Chapter One, season one, and you can check it below:

Assault Rifle

Burst Assault Rifle

Scoped Assault Rifle

Grenade Launcher

Rocket Launcher

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle

Submachine Gun

Tactical Submachine Gun

Semi-Auto Pistol

Revolver

Tactical Shotgun

Pump Shotgun

All items returning in Fortnite OG Chapter 1, season 1

Those who played Fortnite back in the day know that weapons aren’t the only equipment. There weren’t as many items as there are now, and most of them were pretty basic. Still, using simple items like a Shield Potion or a Grenade to get a kill was satisfying. Luckily, they’re also making a comeback to Fortnite alongside OG weapons. You can find the full list below:

Slurp Juice

Ceiling Zapper

Jump Pad (Up)

Jump Pad (Directional)

Damage Trap

Wall Dynamo

Shield Potion

Med Kit

Bandage

Grenade

Are you excited about the return of OG gameplay to Fortnite? We can’t blame you. What’s better to do on cold December evenings than gather online with your pals and relive when life was simpler? Fortunately, the wait is almost over.

Wait it out. Image via Epic Games

The OG Fortnite is right around the corner. The game mode is set to release on Dec. 6. If you want to know when it drops, check out our precise countdown.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy