All Fortnite Medallions in Chapter 6, season 2 and how to get them

Medallions can be a game changer in securing a Victory Royale in Fortnite, providing unique buffs and abilities to give you a significant edge. Look no further for all the details on the Medallions available in Chapter Six, season two.

Fortnite Medallions change from season to season, often adding more as the season progresses, but the downside of securing Medallions is your location will be shown on the map by a large gold circle. The more Medallions you have, the smaller the circle will be.

They’re certainly worth the effort, though, and are a great way to boost your loot in a match.

All Fortnite Medallions in Chapter 6, season 2

There are two Medallions available in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two. Epic may add more throughout the season. If they are, check back here for all the details.

Unstoppable Medallion

A big target. Image via Epic Games

You can earn the Unstoppable Medallion by defeating the new boss, Fletcher Kane. This boss does not have an exact spawn, however, and the precise location changes every game. There is one connection between all the spawns, though—it will be near a vault undergoing a robbery.

To find the precise vault where Fletcher Kane appears, look for the vault with a white wolf icon next to it. Breaking into the vault is a must, so make sure you have thermite. The process is as simple as defeating the minions that spawn and then taking out Fletcher Kane when he appears.

For a more detailed breakdown, including the effects it grants, take a look at our Unstoppable Medallion guide.

Super Shield Medallion

A familiar fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Super Shield Medallion drops after defeating Shogun X, a boss that remains on the map from Chapter Six, season one. The Medallion he drops has changed, however, and, unlike Fletcher Kane, Shogun X has a guaranteed spawn.

Toward the end of the match, Shogun’s Arena will spawn in the sky. This can spark a large fight from the remaining teams, so be careful of enemies seeking the same prize. Shogun X has a large health bar and deals significant damage, so make sure you’re well-stocked on healing items.

For more details, take a look at our Super Shield Medallion guide here

