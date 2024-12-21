How to get a free mythic Holiday Present in Fortnite

Since Winterfest has returned, so have some of your favorite festive Fortnite features from Peppermints to Holiday Presents. Find out below how to get a mythic rarity Holiday Present for free in Fortnite Chapter Six, season one.

How to get a mythic Holiday Present in Fortnite Winterfest

Fortnite‘s Winterfest celebrations kicked off with a Mariah Carey mini-event in the snowy mountains near Crackshot’s Cabin. There, she exploded from the ice and sang her iconic festive song, All I Want For Christmas Is You, and then sent players flying into the air before disappearing. Now, Mariah is back as an NPC and is giving away free Holiday Presents.

The spot. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

Mariah is now settled at the original location of the ice block she came from to the southeast of Brutal Boxcars. Right nearby is Crackshot’s Cabin, where another Christmas-themed musical icon can be found. You can buy a legendary Holiday Present for 400 Gold if you speak to Mariah and select the Holiday Present option. There is, however, an option to get a mythic Holiday Present for free by emoting with the singer. You can only get one mythic Holiday Present per match, but they usually contain some good, high-level items, so it is worth landing there first.

To get your free mythic Holiday Present, stand on the circle platform and start your emote. It will automatically choose the All I Want For Christmas Is You emote. Mariah will usually start emoting with you, and after 15 seconds, she will throw a special Holiday Present box at your feet.

Mariah will give you a Holiday Present after a few seconds of dancing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The free mythic Holiday Present looks exactly like a regular present, and nothing is different besides being free. Inside the Holiday Present will be any number of festive and high-rarity items, including the following:

Healing items like shield pots or medkits

Peppermints that boost health and movement speed

Wind, Fire, or Water Boons

Weapons

Ice Blocks

Chiller Grenades

As Mariah is an NPC, you can also talk to her like you would any other and ask her questions about being queen and about Winterfest. The other service she offers is a top-up in healing, so if you are escaping the storm or an attack from an enemy player, she can help heal you up. If you enjoy emoting with Mariah, find out here how you can get the emote for your own locker loadout.

