How to get the free Snoop Dogg and Yulejacket skins in Fortnite Winterfest 2024

Now that the Winterfest event is live in Fortnite, players can open presents daily to celebrate the holidays. These free gifts include various cosmetics such as dive trails, gliders, emotes, and even holiday-themed skins.

The two skins you can earn during the event are called Santa Dogg and Yulejacket, and are both themed around the winter season. If you want to learn how to unlock both the Yulejacket and Santa Dogg skins during the Fortnite Winterfest 2024 event, look no further.

How to get the Yulejacket skin in Fortnite Winterfest 2024

They saved the best for last. Image via Epic Games.

To unlock the Yulejacket skin, you’ll have to practice patience. The skin is contained within a tall green present with a red bow found on the left side of the lodge. However, special instructions marked with this gift mean that you can’t open it until you’ve opened every other present in the event.

This means you’ll have to wait 13 days for the Yulejacket skin to become available. This means the first chance you’ll get to use the skin will be on January 1st to ring in the new year. Thankfully, if you happen to miss a day of the event, have no fear, as you’ll still be able to open any presents you missed.

If you open all the other presents within the Winterfest event, you’ll also earn the Peppermint Paraglider and the Yulejacket Weapon Wrap. These two cosmetics are made to synergize perfectly with the Yulejacket skin, as they use the same white, gold, and red theme found throughout the skin.

How to get the Santa Dogg skin in Fortnite Winterfest 2024

Don’t worry. The skin will be available soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The free Santa Dogg skin features the famous rapper Snoop Dogg dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, and it’s unlocked similarly to the Yulejacket skin. While the Santa Dogg skin will be earned through the event, it’s currently inaccessible.

There is not an exact date listed on when the Santa Dogg skin becomes available, but you’ll most likely have to wait around a week until you can open this yellow present. In the meantime, you can always purchase one of his skins via the shop or the festival pass, as he already has two skins within the game.

If you continue to open presents throughout the event, you can also earn a Snoop Bass, Pickaxe, and Back Bling. All of these cosmetic items are inspired by the famous rapper, so they’re best used with his Christmas-themed skin.

