Your Fortnite Lobby Music will finally be put to good use with Jam Tracks.

Jam Tracks in Fortnite are lobby songs you’ll be able to modify and remix in the upcoming Festival Jam Stage game mode, set to release on Dec. 9. This casual mode lets you join other players to change songs’ moods, rhythms, and tones for a personalized musical experience.

You can also earn Festival Battle Pass points while participating in these jams, as noted by credible leakers like iFireMonkey. Although Fortnite Festival and its Jam Stage mode are set to debut on Dec. 9, other leakers have discovered evidence in the game files that Jam Tracks are specifically designed for this mode.

How to use Jam Tracks in Fortnite

You can use Jam Tracks in Fortnite by equipping Lobby Songs in the Jam Tracks slot in your Locker. Starting Dec. 9, these tracks will be playable in the Jam Stage mode within Fortnite Festival. Currently, Jam Tracks don’t have a function in other official Epic Games modes.

As Jam Stage hasn’t been released yet, the specifics of how they’ll be used in-game are vague. However, leaked in-game loading screen tips give some insight. They suggest you can alter the song’s tempo, switch between minor and major modes for varying vibes, and complete quests to get Festival Points for the battle pass. You can join friends to jam on different stages, each with their own track.

You can equip up to eight Jam Tacks.

How to get new Jam Tracks

You get new Jam Tacks from Lobby Songs you earn as battle pass rewards or buy from the Store. The description of Lobby Songs in the game at the moment has a notice that reads “Jam Track to be included at a later date.” This message indicates that Jam Tracks are nothing more than an upcoming gameplay use for these existing Lobby Songs. It’s unclear if any Jam Packs will be sold as standalone items in the future.

Jam Tracks will apparently be included within Lobby Songs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

All new Jam Tracks revealed so far

After the Chapter Five season one update, Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey found the album cover of Evanescence’s “Fallen” in the game files, which strongly suggests it will be the first new Jam Track released with the Festival.

The extensive leaks that came with season one did not reveal additional Jam Tracks, further implying that existing Lobby Songs will be repurposed as Jam Tracks in the Fortnite Festival.

While these details have not been officially confirmed by Epic Games, the leakers behind these discoveries are trusted in the Fortnite community, lending weight to the authenticity of their findings.