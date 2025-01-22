The Minecraft Marketplace has an ever-growing collection of DLC you can get to enhance or change up your gameplay experience. One of the most adorable DLCs available in the shop is Hello Kitty and Friends, a pack that allows you to meet many iconic characters from the franchise.

If you’re eager to meet a particular character from the vast world of Hello Kitty, you may want to know who can be found wandering around the village. There’s a pretty decent number of them waiting to meet you, so here are all of the characters you can meet in the Hello Kitty and Friends DLC for Minecraft.

All Hello Kitty and Friends DLC characters in Minecraft

Characters will task you with important quests and grant you access to useful items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find and befriend a total of 13 characters throughout the Hello Kitty and Friends DLC for Minecraft. These are all of the characters marked on the official village map, and they also have unique houses you can visit scattered around the town.

Name Appearance Hello Kitty Cinnamoroll Kuromi Lala Kiki Pochacco My Melody Tuxedosam Keroppi Chococat Pompompurin Hangyodon Badtz-maru

It’s possible there are more characters hidden around, but we explored the village quite thoroughly and only ever came across these individuals. They’re also the only ones marked with homes on the map, so it’s fairly likely these are all of the characters you can meet. We’ll keep searching just in case though, and if any additional characters are uncovered, they’ll be added here.

How to find all characters in Minecraft Hello Kitty and Friends

All characters wander around the village and their own homes, but you can easily locate them at any point by ringing the doorbell of their house. Regardless of where they are and what they’re doing, they’ll automatically be teleported back inside for you to interact with.

There are so many friendly faces waiting to meet you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re not sure where a character you want to meet lives, make your way over to the town and look for the house that resembles their general appearance and aesthetic. All of the houses match the character or characters who live inside perfectly, so it’s fairly easy to track down whichever character you’re after.

You can also consistently find characters wandering around the town area. This region is right up the path from your house. All of the characters are fairly small and can sometimes be tough to spot, though, so the easiest way to find them is to visit them at their house instead.

How to find character homes in Hello Kitty and Friends Minecraft

To find where characters live, you can either match the appearance and aesthetic of the character to a home around the village or view the village map to pinpoint the right spot to check. You can find the village map right by the fountain in the center of the plaza area.

The map makes it a lot easier to find where the character you’re looking for resides. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking for some classic Minecraft gameplay to explore next, there are plenty of activities worth tackling. You might work on finding and befriending all Pig variants, acquiring lodestone to help you find your way home, or visiting the pale garden biome to find and beat the Creaking.

