There are many different weapons you can use in Minecraft, but the Mace is one of the most powerful when used correctly. Obtaining and using a Mace can be pretty difficult, but the damage output makes it worth the effort.

If you enjoy direct combat against other players or hostile mobs, having the Mace in your arsenal of weapons and tools is a must. Here’s how to get and use a Mace in Minecraft.

How to get a Mace in Minecraft

It’s the most formidable melee weapon in Minecraft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only get a Mace by crafting one yourself. Most other weapons and armor like helmets, Tridents, Pickaxes, and Axes can be found in chests around the world, but the Mace is exclusively a crafted weapon.

How to craft a Mace in Minecraft

A Mace can be crafted at any crafting table using one heavy core and one Breeze rod. The heavy core goes in the second crafting slot in the top row, while the Breeze rod goes in the second slot in the middle row.

The Breeze rod basically acts as the handle of this tool, while the heavy core is the top piece. You can obtain Breeze rods by defeating a Breeze in Trial Chambers. Heavy cores are sometimes dropped by vaults you can open with trial keys in Trial Chambers.

It’s a pretty basic crafting recipe once you have the resources to make it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to use a Mace in Minecraft

A Mace can be used just like any other weapon by pressing the attack button, but the most effective way to deal damage with it is to make sure you’re falling while you attack. The damage dealt by a Mace increases with each block you fall, which basically means the farther you fall, the more damage you deal.

As long as you successfully land your hit with the Mace, you won’t take any fall damage. This means you can jump from great heights that would usually result in your death but easily survive as long as you find a mob to hit before you land on the ground.

