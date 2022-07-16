Jump in the Cadillac and learn all there is to know about the massive streamer and YouTuber.

Thomas “TommyInnit” Simons, also known as “Tommy” or “Tom,” is one of the biggest names in the Minecraft community and content creation in general. His unique sense of humor combined with his magnetic personality has amassed him a dedicated following and put him in the spotlight of the streaming community.

At just 18, TommyInnit boasts some of the biggest content creation platforms worldwide. His main YouTube account has over 11 million subscribers, his vlogging YouTube page has over 5.4 million subscribers, his Twitch has over 7.2 million followers, and his TikTok account has over 11.6 million followers. TommyInnit is an unstoppable machine that consistently treats fans to a variety of engaging content.

Image via TommyInnit on Instagram

Although he started creating content as early as 2013, it wasn’t until he made his official TommyInnit YouTube channel in 2018 that the creator began to see growth. His subscriber count began to rise rapidly after the Minecraft star began uploading Hypixel content on his channel where he played SkyBlock. His subscriber count went from around 6,000 to a whopping 66,000 during this time period.

The star’s already solid foundation of loyal followers began to rise even more quickly after he joined the popular Dream SMP Minecraft server. TommyInnit joined the server in July 2021 and catapulted forward in fame as he continuously streamed content, usually featuring other creators such as Dream himself, on the roleplaying-centric server.

TommyInnit, at a glance

Real Name: Thomas Simons

Thomas Simons Age: 18

18 Birthday: April 9, 2004

April 9, 2004 Nationality: English

English Partner: None

None Awards: The Streamer Award for Best Minecraft Streamer in 2022 Guinness World Record for most viewers of a Minecraft gameplay live stream on Twitch Guinness World Record for most followed Minecraft channel on Twitch

Org: None

What games does TommyInnit play?

TommyInnit primarily sticks to playing Minecraft, which is evidenced by the 1,160 hours he has in the category according to TwitchTracker. Streaming is not his only platform, and TommyInnit is known to have a rather unpredictable streaming schedule.

He has previously dabbled in a few other games, such as Among Us and Fortnite, but his hours on every game outside of Minecraft are very few. TommyInnit does stream just to chat quite a bit, and has his second highest number of hours streaming in the Just Chatting category with a total of 97.5 hours spent in this category on Twitch.

Screengrab via TommyInnit on YouTube

What is TommyInnit’s streaming setup?

TommyInnit’s gaming PC setup:

Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow Ultimate: Esports Gaming Keyboard

Razer BlackWidow Ultimate: Esports Gaming Keyboard Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Headset: HyperX Cloud II – Gaming Headset

HyperX Cloud II – Gaming Headset Microphone: AKG P120 High-Performance General Purpose Recording Microphone

AKG P120 High-Performance General Purpose Recording Microphone CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

How much does TommyInnit make?

TommyInnit’s income from Twitch was leaked and revealed to be $1,513,217 from Aug. 2019 to Oct. 2021. He ranked number 40 on the list of the highest paid streamers on the platform during this time.

This number was unveiled during TommyInnit’s peak streaming season, and is probably somewhat lower today as the creator streams less frequently than he used to on Twitch. Instead, TommyInnit now creates content sporadically on a variety of platforms including Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok.

TommyInnit’s YouTube channels are also a massive source of his income, and he generally uploads on his channels about once or twice a month. His schedule is a bit inconsistent on YouTube too, making estimating his salary from the platform somewhat difficult, as some months he uploads much more frequently than others.

Screengrab via Tom Simons on YouTube

Considering that YouTubers make around a few dollars for every 1,000 views, TommyInnit likely makes somewhere around $100,000 to $250,000 from his various YouTube channels combined per month. As is the case with all of his content, this number fluctuates drastically with his uploading schedule.

The Minecraft star also receives many views on TikTok, and every thousand views grants creators a few cents. That means that every million views TommyInnit receives on TikTok grants him an additional $20 to $40, and he averages around two million views with each upload.

All of the creator’s various platforms combined indicate that TommyInnit likely makes somewhere around $1,500,000 to $2,500,000 per year.

Where is TommyInnit from?

TommyInnit was born and raised in Nottingham, England. When he began his streaming and content creation career, he still lived in Nottingham with his parents.

The Minecraft star moved to Brighton, England in early 2022 and currently resides there. TommyInnit lives alone now, but several of his close friends and fellow creators also live in Brighton.

Why is TommyInnit so popular?

TommyInnit is a creation mogul who has mastered the art of developing content across all platforms. He has amassed popularity through a variety of means, but his Minecraft content is the primary one.

He first rose to prominence after joining the popular roleplaying Dream SMP Minecraft server in July 2021. His canonical character has been involved in many important arcs on the server, including many of the ones that are at the center of the storyline’s primary conflict, including L’manberg, the Disc Wars, and Pogtopia.

TommyInnit’s Dream SMP streams have been some of his most-viewed content, with one of his streams, “The Dream SMP Finale,” even getting him a world record for the most viewers of a Minecraft gameplay stream on Twitch. This record-breaking stream occurred on Jan. 20, 2021 and reached a peak of 650,237 concurrent viewers while it was streamed on Twitch.

Screengrab via TommyVODS on YouTube

Alongside his Dream SMP content, he also gained stardom through his Minecraft mod video series on YouTube. The series brings together TommyInnit and his numerous creator friends, such as Wilbur Soot, Technoblade, Slimecicle, and Philza, as they test out different types of Minecraft mods. These videos are usually comedic, as TommyInnit and his friends are supposed to try and beat the game, but instead mostly spend the duration of the videos joking around and goofing off.

Combined, the Minecraft mod video series on TommyInnit’s YouTube channel boasts a total of over 100 million views. The creator uploads other types of Minecraft content on his channel too, such as various Minecraft challenges, but the mod series has been the most frequent and consistent form of content that he releases on YouTube.

Screengrab via TommyInnit on YouTube

Another source of TommyInnit’s popularity is his vlogging channel where he regularly gets up to antics alongside his fellow content creator friends. He launched this channel, which is called Tom Simons, in 2021 and boasts over 5.4 million followers. The top vlog on the channel has over 21 million views.

His closest friends and fellow creators, including Wilbur Soot, Tubbo, Ranboo, and Philza, can be spotted frequently in most of his vlogs. TommyInnit’s vlogs also occasionally have special guests, such as Jacksepticeye, Ludwig, and DanTDM.

TommyInnit’s most popular YouTube video

The Minecraft star’s most popular YouTube video is “I met Wilbur Soot in real life…,” which has over 35 million views as of July 2022. In this vlog, TommyInnit meets up with some close friends, content creators, and Dream SMP members, including Wilbur Soot. As is indicated by the title, this video highlights TommyInnit’s first meeting in real life with some of his now closest creator friends.

TommyInnit’s most popular YouTube video is the one that made him want to venture further into vlogging, and is one of the primary reasons he decided to create a dedicated vlogging channel. The video’s massive success combined with the star’s love for creating content in real life pushed him to venture into a new realm of content creation.

Screengrab via Tom Simons on YouTube

So what’s next for TommyInnit?

Dream previously revealed that a massive event that will revitalize gameplay on the Dream SMP Minecraft server is in the works, and will encourage all members to stream on the platform regularly. It is likely that TommyInnit will be seen playing on the Dream SMP live on Twitch much more often sometime fairly soon. TommyInnit is also always regularly working on creating vlogs for his vlog channel.

He and Wilbur Soot have also long been developing a quote book, which Wilbur Soot regularly updates with his favorite TommyInnit quotes, just for fun, but the duo recently revealed that they are now going to officially release it to the public sometime in 2022. The book will be composed mostly of TommyInnit quotes, but a few other quotes from their creator friends may also be featured. No release date for the book has been unveiled yet, but the duo did state that all proceeds from the book will go to sarcoma research in honor of their close friend Technoblade.

You can follow TommyInnit on: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Instagram.