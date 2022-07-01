‘Force to be reckoned with’: Internet comes together to mourn Technoblade

Dark humor, unmatched Minecraft skill, a shiny golden bell for primes, and a signature royal-themed pig skin are the trademark features of one-of-a-kind creator Technoblade. The name Technoblade is a staple in the Minecraft scene and he inspired many with his unique personality, engaging content, and impressive skillset.
On June 30, 2022, Technoblade’s family uploaded a video titled “so long nerds” revealing the creator had lost his battle with cancer. The video also shared a special message for fans that the Minecraft star wrote before his passing.
Technoblade was widely renowned for his impressive Minecraft player-versus-player skills and joined the scene in 2013. Since then, the creator amassed over 10 million subscribers on YouTube, won several Minecraft Mondays and MC Championships, and overall created a legacy as “The Blade” whose skills marked him as a formidable force unlike any other.
Technoblade cultivated a dedicated community, inspired many other creators, and helped shape the Minecraft community into what it is today. Following the news of his passing, those whose lives he impacted shared an outpouring of love and remembrances highlighting how the creator changed their lives for the better.
The popular Hypixel Minecraft server, a platform Technoblade regularly used to create videos, released a special statement and unveiled its plan to create a dedicated Memorial Guide for fans to sign on the server. The book will be available for players to sign for a month and then will be printed and sent to Technoblade’s family.
Minecraft creator Dream, who Technoblade had a friendly rivalry with—the two are generally regarded as the two best Minecraft players in the world—shared his condolences on both his Twitter account and his YouTube community tab.
Several creators from the popular Minecraft server the Dream SMP, a platform Technoblade frequented with friends, expressed their sadness and shared how the creator has impacted their lives.
Most of the creators on the server grew very close to him during their time creating lore or otherwise having fun on the Minecraft server. Creators Wilbur Soot, Philza, and TommyInnit were among the closest to Technoblade and the group was known as the “Sleepy Bois Inc. (SBI).”
Other streamers who interacted with or otherwise knew of Technoblade also shared their condolences and remarked on his impressive legacy and character.
Technoblade’s dedicated fans remarked on the creator’s special personality and shared fanart celebrating his life. Fans described him as “a force to be reckoned with” and remarked Technoblade will “live on forever” through the legacy he created.