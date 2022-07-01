‘Force to be reckoned with’: Internet comes together to mourn Technoblade

Technoblade's legacy will live on through the community and content he created forever.

Dark humor, unmatched Minecraft skill, a shiny golden bell for primes, and a signature royal-themed pig skin are the trademark features of one-of-a-kind creator Technoblade. The name Technoblade is a staple in the Minecraft scene and he inspired many with his unique personality, engaging content, and impressive skillset.

On June 30, 2022, Technoblade’s family uploaded a video titled “so long nerds” revealing the creator had lost his battle with cancer. The video also shared a special message for fans that the Minecraft star wrote before his passing.

Screengrab via Technoblade on YouTube

Technoblade was widely renowned for his impressive Minecraft player-versus-player skills and joined the scene in 2013. Since then, the creator amassed over 10 million subscribers on YouTube, won several Minecraft Mondays and MC Championships, and overall created a legacy as “The Blade” whose skills marked him as a formidable force unlike any other.

Technoblade cultivated a dedicated community, inspired many other creators, and helped shape the Minecraft community into what it is today. Following the news of his passing, those whose lives he impacted shared an outpouring of love and remembrances highlighting how the creator changed their lives for the better.

Screengrab via Technoblade on YouTube

The popular Hypixel Minecraft server, a platform Technoblade regularly used to create videos, released a special statement and unveiled its plan to create a dedicated Memorial Guide for fans to sign on the server. The book will be available for players to sign for a month and then will be printed and sent to Technoblade’s family.

Words cannot describe how we, the entire Hypixel Team, are feeling today. Technoblade will always be remembered as one of our best, right from the start. Simon has released a statement from himself and the Hypixel Team, you can find it here > https://t.co/5HYjKsCYs4 pic.twitter.com/y04OFQ6q2E — Hypixel Server (@HypixelNetwork) July 1, 2022

Minecraft creator Dream, who Technoblade had a friendly rivalry with—the two are generally regarded as the two best Minecraft players in the world—shared his condolences on both his Twitter account and his YouTube community tab.

fuck cancer. hug the ones closest to you — dream (@dreamwastaken) July 1, 2022

Screengrab via Dream on YouTube

Several creators from the popular Minecraft server the Dream SMP, a platform Technoblade frequented with friends, expressed their sadness and shared how the creator has impacted their lives.

Most of the creators on the server grew very close to him during their time creating lore or otherwise having fun on the Minecraft server. Creators Wilbur Soot, Philza, and TommyInnit were among the closest to Technoblade and the group was known as the “Sleepy Bois Inc. (SBI).”

So long, blood god

No-one could do it like you. I miss you everyday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mE0ZQ4BPWo — Wilbur Soot (@WilburSoot) July 1, 2022

Alex was the kindest, funniest, wittiest and most giving person I knew… always thinking of others and making people laugh.



I just wish we had more time, but I will always cherish the memories we made.



We’ll miss you, friend ❤️ — Ph1LzA (@Ph1LzA) July 1, 2022

Techno was and is such a positive light, he truly genuinely believed in me n helped me so much, much more than what may have been seen publicly. Im heartbroken but really so thankful he has been able to impact so many lives with his genuine wit, charm, and positivity. — karl 🙂 (@KarlJacobs_) July 1, 2022

I had the opportunity to express to Technoblade how much admiration and respect I had for him, not only for the massive impact he had on all of us, but also for keeping his incredible humor even in the darkest moments.



I will miss him so much.

Rest In Peace ❤️ — Quackity (@Quackity) July 1, 2022

Rest in Peace Techno. You were one of the coolest people I have ever met and I am honored to have been able to know you. You have helped so many people and you will be missed. Thank you for everything <3 — Sapnap (@sapnap) July 1, 2022

Don’t really know what to say other than I am forever grateful for what he has done for me and countless others. I wouldn’t be where I am at in my life if it wasn’t for him. Rest In Peace Techno love you man — Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) July 1, 2022

Rest in peace Technoblade , he always treated me with pure kindness and never excluded me from anything. He couldn’t of been a kinder person!



Thank you for everything you’ve done for this community, it will never be the same without you. ❤️ — Captain Puffy – Cara (@CptPuffy) July 1, 2022

Rest in peace techno it was a privilege to know you ❤️ — Tubbo (@TubboLive) July 1, 2022

so fucking heartbreaking. he did so much for the community as a whole and changed so many lives. rest in peace techno. — hannah rose (@hannahxxrose) July 1, 2022

Technoblade was someone so many of us looked up to, myself included.



Thank you for everything you did for so many.



The world won't be the same without you — Eret | Alastair 🦩 @VidCon (@Eret) July 1, 2022

Rest in Peace Technoblade. Words can't express how much you will be missed. The lives you've touched and the impact you've had on them will last forever.



Goodbye Techno <3 — BadBoyHalo (@BadBoyHalo) July 1, 2022

Fuck cancer. Thank you for everything you did not just for me but for Minecraft Techno. Things will not be the same now that you are gone.



Rest in peace to the blood god, you will be dearly missed. — awesamdude (@theawesamdude) July 1, 2022

Fuck cancer. You are a legend, you have brought millions of people happiness and joy everyday for years and for that we thank you. You will be missed.



Rest in Peace, Technoblade — Punz (@Punztw) July 1, 2022

I'll never forget the day I met Technoblade. I left work early to play in a Minecraft tournament with him. I barely knew how to play… and the dude still carried us to win the entire fucking event.



Rest in peace, big guy. You'll always be a legend. — Schlatt (@jschlatt) July 1, 2022

rest in peace, technoblade <3 — aimsey (@aimseytv) July 1, 2022

Rest in peace Techno



Fuck cancer this is so shitty — Antfrost (@Antfrost) July 1, 2022

Been absolutely devastating hearing the news ever since I did. Fuck cancer. He lives on forever in our hearts. We love you Techno. Rest easy big dog. You were a true legend. — BoomerNA (@BoomerNA) July 1, 2022

an inspiration and legend for so many of us… my heart aches… rest easy, technoblade ❤️ — Callahan (@Callahan) July 1, 2022

Technoblade's personality and sense of humor were a true inspiration to me and countless others. Thank you for everything you gave to a world that took you too soon, you will always be a legend.



Rest in peace, Technoblade. — Slimecicle (@Slimecicle) July 1, 2022

ive watched technoblade since i was fucking 10, since he had 500 subscribers. it was incredible watching him grow as a person and a content creator, i almost felt like i grew up with him in a sense. he did it like no one else. — swag money (@purpled_alt) July 1, 2022

been thinking for a couple days now about how I’d approach this publicly. Techno isn’t the kinda guy that would want multiple emotional paragraphs made by his friends only in light of his passing, if at all. He always kept himself from the world, something I always admired. — connor (@ConnorEatsPants) July 1, 2022

Other streamers who interacted with or otherwise knew of Technoblade also shared their condolences and remarked on his impressive legacy and character.

I’ve been rewatching Technoblade’s for the past hour



He was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of times



I’ll always look up to him



Rest In Peace <3 — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) July 1, 2022

rip technoblade. you inspired millions around the world, and your legacy will live on forever. ❤️



oh, and fuck cancer. — pokimane ❤️ (@pokimanelol) July 1, 2022

Fuck Cancer



RIP Technoblade — LAZAR (@Lazarbeam) July 1, 2022

Rest In Peace Technoblade. Fuck cancer. — brooke (@brookeab) July 1, 2022

RIP Technoblade, the world just lost a great person — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) July 1, 2022

My heart goes out to everyone who was close to & loved Technoblade. He was so special & his ability to remain in high spirits & joke around even in the darkest of

times is so honorable. Rest in peace, fuck cancer. — emma (@emmalangevin) July 1, 2022

Rest In Peace Technoblade



You inspired & brought joy to millions. I admire your courage & your humor in the face of such adversity. You will be truly missed ❤️



Fuck cancer man — Austin Show (@MrAustinShow) July 1, 2022

Technoblade’s dedicated fans remarked on the creator’s special personality and shared fanart celebrating his life. Fans described him as “a force to be reckoned with” and remarked Technoblade will “live on forever” through the legacy he created.

Technoblade was a force to be reckoned with. He didnt let anything stop him from doing what he loved, and underneath dry comments and sarcastic jokes he deeply cared and believed in every single thing he did, and everyone who watched. I miss him. I miss him so much — Lemon 💫 (@anoreo_) July 1, 2022

Rest In Piece Technoblade. You're one of the coolest creators I've ever looked up to and you've helped so many of your audience, and helped me so much as well. My only regret is that I wish I can thank you properly.



LIVE ON!! pic.twitter.com/MYjUA51e7N — SAD-ist (@SAD_istfied) July 1, 2022

technoblade having his dad title the video announcing his death "so long nerds" is the most technoblade shit of all time. rest in peace forever — hunter_hhhh 🎗 (@hunter_hhhh) July 1, 2022

Technoblade will never really die. He’s still going to live on forever in his legacy. We love him and appreciate him and all of the moments that came with it….. pic.twitter.com/WxP9e06d2p — LeahMyBea (@LeahMyBeea) July 1, 2022

Technoblade Rest In Peace our beloved Techno, Alex😭🕊️



We will always love you pic.twitter.com/Am1CRdudYB — Techno🕊️🎗️OurPig (@Lovelen30323371) July 1, 2022