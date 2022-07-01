Minecraft streamer and content creator Technoblade has died following an extended battle with stage four cancer, his family announced today in a public statement and video.

Techno previously revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer last August and had been sporadically updating his community on his situation while continuing to receive treatment and create content on YouTube.

In the video, posted on June 30, Techno’s father narrated a final, posthumous message titled “so long nerds,” written for such an occasion. It was filled to the brim with the creator’s signature dry and often dark humor, but also acts as one final ‘thank you’ to everyone who supported the Minecraft star over the years.

“Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another 100 lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time. As those were the happiest years of my life,” Techno said.

“I hope you guys enjoyed my content and that I made some of you laugh. I hope you all go on to live long, prosperous, and happy lives because I love you guys. Technoblade out.”

In his message, Techno, who reveals his name is actually Alex, talks about how the money from merch and other “sell-out” pushes over the last year is being used to send his siblings to college, if they want to go, along with thanking his viewers for giving him such happy moments—all while a slideshow of images showing him throughout various points of his treatment are shown on screen.

Following Techno’s final message, his father details how he originally planned to write and record the video himself prior to his passing, but his deteriorating health and other factors kept it from happening. According to his father, he wrote the message from bed and passed away around eight hours later.

“He was the most amazing kid anyone could ever ask for,” Technoblade’s father said. “I miss Technoblade. Thank you to all of you, for everything. You meant a lot to him.”

Technoblade’s family will continue operating his merch store, with all proceeds from orders being donated to his preferred charity, The Sarcoma Foundation of America, as they want to “continue spreading his message.” This includes, in the most Techoblade fashion ever, launching a “so long nerds” collection celebrating his life.