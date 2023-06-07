How to find the cherry blossom grove biome in Minecraft

The Trails & Tales Minecraft update isn’t as big or grand as some of the game’s previous updates, but it does still come packed with a wide range of exciting additions sure to enhance every player’s Minecraft experience. One of the biggest expansions this update brings is the stunning cherry blossom grove biome, so players will likely be wondering how to go about finding one.

Since the cherry blossom trees have a new type of wood, players can mine the trunks of these trees and craft a whole new wood set out of them. The cherry blossom wood set includes all of the regular wood assets players would expect like trapdoors, fences, doors, and planks which all come in a light pink color.

Pink flowers cover the ground in these biomes. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Related: 10 Minecraft build ideas: Inspiration for what to build in Minecraft

The cherry blossom wood set looks quite different from any of the other wood sets players can craft with, so it’s sure to inspire immense creativity and be used by players in a wide variety of ways. Players will also find that the cherry blossom biome is a great place to build a home since it has flowers and bright pink trees everywhere for an overall soothing ambiance.

Whether you’re seeking cherry blossom wood to construct something incredible or want to permanently live in a peaceful cherry blossom biome, Minecraft’s worlds are endless and unpredictable so you might be struggling with locating one.

Where to find the cherry blossom biome in Minecraft

Cherry blossom grove biomes are tough to find since they are considered to be a rare biome. Players can generally find them around the world in higher altitude areas, similar to the meadow biome, but just like all other biomes, generation is entirely unpredictable so some world seeds will have more of these biomes present than others.

Players can mine cherry wood from the trees to craft all kinds of pink wooden objects. Image via Mojang

Based on my experience with the 1.20 Trails & Tails update so far, there is no easy way to naturally find this biome when exploring the world. This isn’t too surprising since there’s no easy way to find any biome and is instead based entirely on luck. But players can use a command to instantly find one and can also teleport directly to it if they want to do so.

By using the “/locate” command, players will be given the coordinates of the closest cherry blossom biome. To use this command properly, players will need to open the chat function and type “/locatebiome minecraft:cherry_grove” and then press enter.

The coordinates of the nearest version of this biome will appear in the chat, and players can either teleport directly to it or navigate to the biome themselves by using Minecraft’s coordinate system.

This is what the command should look like when typed into the chat box. Screenshot via Dot Esports

While there is currently no known way to naturally find a cherry blossom biome, it is possible that one will be uncovered in the future. If any other methods of tracking down this biome are discovered they will be added here.

About the author