15 best Minecraft 1.20 seeds (July 2023)

There’s nothing more frustrating than starting up a new Minecraft world only to be met with a terrible seed that has nothing interesting going on. A great seed will wow players as soon as they load in while a less impressive one will have them wandering for ages without finding anything useful, so if you’re looking to explore all that the 1.20 Minecraft update has to offer then you’ll want to do so with the best seeds possible.

The 1.20 update brought a ton of new features to the world of Minecraft, so you’re likely looking for seeds that showcase what this update has to offer. There are limitless seeds which means that there are so many amazing ones for players to see but it is also difficult to find the best ones possible.

Here are 15 of the best Minecraft seeds I found while playing the 1.20 update that showcases many different features for players to explore.

Cherry blossom seeds in Minecraft 1.20

One of the biggest highlights in the 1.20 update is the vast and vibrant cherry blossom grove biomes that can be found around the world. Each of these areas is packed with twisted cherry blossom trees that are constantly raining down pink leaves and pink flowers scattered all around the grassy biome. You’ll also regularly find bees buzzing around and beehives they call home hiding in the cherry blossom trees.

Cherry and ice seed: 6509357572236430916

Spawn: -2.5, 91, 77.9

This is the view right by where you spawn. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Players are met with a stunning view featuring a cherry blossom grove biome right next to an ice spikes biome. There’s also a village right behind the cherry blossom biome and another one to the left of it which makes this an overall great starting point.

If you’re up to a bit of traveling, you’ll find an even more impressive cherry blossom grove at about -1009, 146.4, 514.5. This cherry blossom biome is a great place to live since it is sitting right between two villages and is right on top of a complex cave system you can find lots of valuable ores in. There’s even an Ancient City lurking below this area if you’re looking to take on the formidable Warden and explore the deep dark biome.

This area has two villages, a sprawling cherry blossom biome, and an Ancient City. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Stronghold is right by this massive area too, so when you’re ready to beat the Ender Dragon all you need to do is head to -1071.5, 80, 506.5. There’s a second Stronghold that players can visit at 2,228, 38, 692 hiding right underneath the extremely rare mushroom fields biome.

All the light pink on this map highlights cherry blossom groves. Image via Chunkbase

Massive cherry blossom grove seed: -1980245934846405814

Spawn: -18.8, 80, 2.5

This biome spans across two mountains in this seed. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The spawn area of this seed isn’t particularly remarkable, although there is an Ancient City close by and two villages so players can do a bit of traveling to find a stunning cherry blossom grove. This biome covers two tall mountains and has a village to one side and a ruined Nether portal on the other.

Players can set up a home here and have everything they’ll need to progress through the game with ease. This cherry blossom biome can be found in this seed at -2800, 143, 460.

There’s a wide variety of other areas players can explore in this seed too. Image via Chunkbase

Cherry circle seed: 1691256543523180978

Spawn: 64, 70, -96

This perfectly circular cherry blossom biome is an extremely rare find. Screenshot via Dot Esports

For those happy to travel a distance to find something extraordinary, this one is for you. Head to 12037, 109, 1383 and you’ll find a cherry blossom biome that is perfectly circular around a lake located in the center.

There’s also a village right by this biome so players could easily set up here permanently. Biomes don’t usually spawn in such a unique format, so the long journey you’ll need to take to reach it will be worth the effort.

You’ll have to travel extremely far for this biome, but it’s worth the effort. Image via Chunkbase

Cherry circle village seed: 69420021128211429

Spawn: -0.5, 135, -0.5

The circular structure of these trees is similar to the last seed but this one has a village. Screenshot via Dot Esports

This is one of the coolest spawn points I’ve ever seen in a Minecraft seed. You start off on the side of a hill in a cherry blossom grove with a village sitting encircled by these stunning pink trees all around.

The village sitting at the bottom of this cherry blossom area is abandoned, which means only zombie villagers live there. This means they can’t trade unless players heal them, but the stunning view from this spawn area is worth the effort if you are hoping to set your home up in the area. There are also a few other villages fairly close by if you want to visit those instead.

Down near where the abandoned village sits, there is a massive cave system players can use to gather ores like iron and diamond. If you venture deep enough you’ll even come across a mineshaft packed with loot for players to recover.

There are lots of cherry blossom biomes near spawn in this seed. Image via Chunkbase

Cherry circle pillager seed: -8420851757348915402

Spawn: 0.5, 65, -5.5

These pillagers set up their home in the stunning pink biome. Screenshot via Dot Esports

This seed spawns you into a massive, sprawling dark oak forest, but if you head to around 415, 139, 2040 you’ll find a circle of cherry blossom trees with a pillager outpost overlooking the area. They usually don’t spawn in areas like this one, so this presents you with a fun area to explore or set up your home.

Outside of the cherry blossom area, there’s a Woodland Mansion fairly close to spawn, quite a few Archaeology opportunities near there, and tons of villages scattered around.

You’ll find the pillager outpost in the cherry blossom biome south of spawn. Image via Chunkbase

Archaeology seeds in Minecraft 1.20

The 1.20 update added the Archaeology feature which allows players to uncover ancient artifacts by carefully brushing suspicious sand and gravel. These blocks can only be found in structures like Desert Pyramids, Desert Wells, and warm Ocean Ruins so players might want a seed that gets them close to these structures to test out the Archaeology feature as soon as possible.

Desert temples galore seed: 6379870233718797262

Spawn: 9, 64, -11.1

Players can find suspicious sand inside Desert Pyramids. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Players who want to start testing out the Archaeology feature that arrived in the 1.20 update may enjoy this seed since it spawns them into a desert with three Desert Pyramids nearby. The desert is one of the best biomes to hang around in when you want to practice Archaeology and this seed has a very massive one all around the spawn area.

Players have lots of desert biomes to test their Archaeology skills at. Image via Chunkbase

Trail Ruins seed: 3525815545798372731

Spawn: 6.5, 99, 10.5

These ruins don’t look like much from afar, but they’re great for Archaeology. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Players will spawn close to a few different Trail Ruins in this seed. These structures are generally mostly buried underground which makes finding them mostly a luck-based process unless you specifically track their coordinates.

In this seed, players have three Trail Ruins located immediately around them and quite a few more in the surrounding area they may venture out to. Players can uncover these structures and play around with the Archaeology feature while doing so.

The small feather icon is the brush tool used for Archaeology in Minecraft. Image via Chunkbase

Well-rounded seeds in Minecraft 1.20

If there’s no particular feature you’re seeking to start off your next Minecraft world, then you might enjoy these well-rounded seeds that have a bit of everything located around them.

Everything you need seed: -4701114812458603382

Spawn: -259, 84, 106

I found an intricate water and cave system that would be great to live near in this seed at -76, 98, -1,093.4. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The spawn of this seed might not look like much, but you’ve got lots of options every way you look. You start off on an island and the waters surrounding it have all kinds of useful structures like a nearly complete Nether portal at -454, 50, 4.9. All you need to complete it is waiting in the chest right by it. Throw in a few ocean ruins right off the island you spawn on, complete with shipwrecks packed with treasure, and you’ve got yourself a strong start.

With this seed, you also have easy access to just about every biome you might want depending on which direction you head. There’s a dark oak forest starting at about -673, 77, -377.7 and a jungle right behind it at about -961, 90, -338.3 which quickly grants players access to two of the rarer Minecraft biomes.

This seed also has one of the biggest cherry blossom grove biomes I’ve seen yet which can be found at around 1472.2, 171.6, -389.9. If you’re looking for a seed that has it all, this one is packed with anything and everything you might need.

Here’s a map of the general area around spawn for this seed. Image via Chunkbase

Structures seed: 46546761360

Spawn: 43.5, 66, -36.8

Players usually have to travel thousands of blocks to find this structure. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The 1.20 update brought armor trims to the world of Minecraft which allows players to collect templates from around the world that they can then use to customize their armor like never before. All armor trim templates can only be gathered from dangerous locations like Strongholds, Woodland Mansions, and shipwrecks.

This seed is a great one for players who want to kick off their Minecraft experience by tracking down armor templates. There’s a Woodland Mansion not too far away from spawn, quite a few Pillager Outposts, and many Nether portals you can use to visit the Nether. All of these locations are key for obtaining armor trim smithing templates, so this is a great seed for tackling this task.

The ocean near spawn is particularly packed with structures players can explore. Image via Chunkbase.

Unique seeds in Minecraft 1.20

These Minecraft seeds have special and odd features that make them quite unlike the rest. If you’re seeking something unique, these seeds are solid options for you.

Woodland Mansion on the water seed: -370860789905770107

Spawn: -188.5, 65, 328.5

You’ve probably never seen a Woodland Mansion spawn like this. Screenshot via Dot Esports

This seed is great if you want to start off near an icy and snowy biome, but the really impressive part of this seed is a strangely spawned Woodland Mansion. Players can use this seed in the Bedrock version of Minecraft and the mysterious Woodland Mansion can be found at -1976, 99, 1640.

I checked on both Bedrock and Java Minecraft and the Woodland Mansion will only spawn at this location in the Bedrock version of the game. Since this structure is only supposed to appear situated deep within a dark oak forest, this occurrence is extremely rare and makes for a fun world to play in.

This structure likely spawned here because there is a very small dark oak forest that is essentially impossible to see. Regardless, players can loot this massive structure for valuable rewards and later choose to turn it into their home since it has such a unique location.

There are villages everywhere in this seed. Image via Chunkbase

Endless mushroom fields seed: -7291835737515029772

Spawn: -236.5, 94, 355.5

This biome seems neverending. Screenshot via Dot Esports

This seed has the most massive mushroom fields island I’ve ever seen in Minecraft and it’s also not very far away from spawn. Players can find this area at -841, 94, 768, and is a great place to live since no hostile mobs can spawn within it.

In addition to this strangely large island, players will also find shipwrecks, Ocean Monuments, and Nether portals all around the nearby area. It’s fairly easy to find anything you’re searching for in this seed, but the best part about it is certainly the huge mushroom island.

There’s lots of water around the spawn area of this seed. Image via Chunkbase

Exposed lush cave seed: 199

Spawn: -61, 69, 19

The view in this area is amazing and a great spot to set up your home. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Lush caves are always stunning, but they’re usually hidden deep underground and are tough to find because of this. In this seed, you’ll come across a massive exposed lush cave right on the surface. This cave is located at about -5896, 81, -5157.

You’ll find this stunning exposed lush cave in either version of Minecraft, but there is also a Woodland Mansion right next to it if you are playing on the Bedrock version. Players can also find a cherry blossom biome right near the spawn area.

You’ll need to do a bit of traveling to find the exposed lush cave. Image via Chunkbase.

Icy shipwreck seed: -3271674935876727390

Spawn: 0, 94, 0

It’s quite rare to find a shipwreck spawned like this one. Screenshot via Dot Esports

This seed will spawn you into a true winter wonderland and has a massive snowy plain biome right by an expansive ice spikes biome. If you head to around -981, 85, 408 in the Bedrock version of Minecraft you’ll find a shipwreck stuck in ice which makes for great storytelling or gameplay opportunities.

In the distance near the shipwreck, you’ll also find random mushroom field biomes in the middle of all the ice. Everything about this seed is quite unique as players can find an expansive icy area in one direction and normal green biomes in the other.

Much of the area near spawn is covered in ice. Image via Chunkbase

Woodland Mansion in a lush cave seed: 8891235326180670047

Spawn: 9.5, 81, -4.5

This is certainly one way to hide a massive Woodland Mansion. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Bedrock version of Minecraft seems to have a higher likelihood of spawning structures in strange ways as this seed placed a massive Woodland Mansion inside a lush cave. You can find this weird occurrence by traveling to around -9931, 108, 33349.

Although the Woodland Mansion hiding inside a lush cave is the best part of this seed, the spawn area is pretty good too. You’ll find a massive, snowy forest, lots of villages, a mushroom biome, and an Ancient City fairly close by.

The spawn region of this seed has lots for players to explore. Image via Chunkbase

Huge lush cave seed: 8486672581758651406

Spawn: -5.5, 64, 7.5

The lush cave in this seed is quite unlike any other one I’ve seen. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Of all the seeds I’ve explored, this one remains one of my favorites. This seed is so good that I have two different Minecraft worlds on it because I needed to play Survival on it twice.

You first spawn in a massive dark oak forest, and if you head slightly away from spawn to 25.5, 66, 53.7 you’ll find a huge lush cave with glow berries strung everywhere, water all around, and a massive empty cavern to work with. This is a great area to set up the home of your dreams as you can construct something amazing overlooking this lush cave.

There’s also a Woodland Mansion just over the hill where the lush cave is hidden and a cherry blossom biome hiding an ancient city not too far away from spawn.

The dark forest you spawn in here is massive. Image via Chunkbase

We gathered this information by playing Minecraft Java Edition Version 1.20 and Minecraft for Windows on PC.

