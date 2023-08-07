Minecraft Survival Island: The 12 Best Island Seeds

Spawning in on the perfect island is nearly impossible in Minecraft. Fortunately, we’ve collated all the best survival island seeds in Minecraft 1.20 just for you. You’ll spawn in a variety of locations perfect for lonely-island adventures.

You’ll have limited resources in some seeds, making survival all the more difficult. There are locations crawling with enemies, animals, and even multiple biomes for you to test your might.

Some might not tickle your fancy, but the perfect seed sits on this list waiting for you to dive right in.

How to use a Minecraft seed

Fear not, this is a simple process. But if you’re unfamiliar with Minecraft, it’s sometimes easier to look it up. All you have to do is click Single Player in the menu. This will take you to the next menu, where you can click Create New World.

From there look to the top of your screen and click the World tab. A box will appear for you to type your seed into, and you’ll be one step closer to testing out these new worlds.

12 Best Survival Seeds in Minecraft 1.20

295452692

If you’re looking for an area packed with multiple biomes to explore, head to the seed above. You’ll get to experience a Jungle and Mesa biome, with the whole island surrounded by cliff edges. This provides an easier survival island experience, but it’s a great area to explore.

-3771483212933950211

This seed saves you the time of building a massive mansion. You’ll find one of the biggest homes imaginable on this seed, paired with cliff faces surrounding the exterior. It has all the resources you need to survive and an enormous area to explore.

24769611933

For those of you looking for a colder endeavor, you’ll more than likely be satisfied with this ice-covered region. You’ll have plenty of resources and you’ll be able to skate around on the icy terrain all over the area.

-963488845280575310

Welcome to the dark forest biome. As you arrive at this particular seed, you’ll be met with countless trees on an inclined island. There is a cobblestone bay area toward one side of the island, perfect for a dock.

-1093530284520898455

This island has a zombie village as soon as you spawn. Simply look south, and you’ll see a separate island with houses and resources just waiting to be taken.

5457518323442909292

As you land on this plot of land, you’ll notice that it’s relatively flat. It’s perfect for a serene and picturesque house on the edge of a reasonably sized island.

-3115927715480771327

This island is for those who love a challenge. You’ll be met with a three-block area to try and survive on. It may be almost impossible to survive, but it’s worth a try.

2860514908902235157

Immediately look up, and you’ll spot a floating island directly above you. The lower-tiered island might be your initial camp, but once you make it to the top, you won’t want to come down. Both islands are in the exact same area, but one sits in the clouds.

407112087093125870

This seed is on the larger side. You’ll spend days scouring the whole island before you’ve reached each corner. It’s packed with plenty of resources and is tailor-made for a long-term Minecraft session.

868565861386474240

You’ll spawn in the middle of a jungle biome, covered in vines and trees as far as the eye can see. This island spawns with a broken nether portal, meaning you’ll only need a few more blocks of obsidian to speed-run Minecraft.

3457579473687179843

Good luck trying to survive on this island. It’s almost entirely made of sand, except for a shipwreck sitting in the distance. This is where you’ll get all your resources, but once that’s gone, it’s going to be difficult to survive.

6964544338594645336

Surviving all by yourself can get lonely. This is where spawning next to a village can be your saving grace. In this seed, you’ll see a massive waterfall that takes you to a cave below. This cave is massive and will take countless hours to explore.



