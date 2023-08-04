10 coolest seeds in Minecraft 1.20

Acquiring the coolest Minecraft 1.20 seeds is the best way to start off your block-filled adventure. Dive head first into landscapes filled with a variety of different wildlife and regions packed to the brim with sharp architecture.

Don’t bother creating your own world and navigating an undiscovered area for hours on end. Odds are you’ll only find boring hills and the occasional diamond.

This is where the best Minecraft seeds come into action. Tailoring your experience is the best way to ensure you enjoy your game. And Dot has the best ones to use.

How to use a Minecraft seed

Firstly, open up Minecraft 1.20, and click “Single Player.” This will take you to the next menu where you click “Create New World” down the bottom of your screen. Once you’ve completed this, go to the tab up the top of your screen that says “World.”

From there, you’ll type one of the seeds shown below and put it into the box in the middle of your screen.

Coolest Minecraft 1.20 Seeds in 2023

1) 2223210

If you’re looking to dip your toes into Minecraft 1.20, avoid this seed—it’s too cold. This icy adventure will land you in the middle of a frozen landscape with countless, harmless animals around you. It’s a beautiful seed, filled with resources. How could you lose?

2) 2029492581

For those who enjoy the taste of battle, look no further. Taking on Pilagers will be your first endeavor as you spawn next close to a potentially enemy-infested temple. You might want to try to build a sanctuary while you gather items to take them on, otherwise, you’ll be dying over and over again.

3) 8678942899319966093

Players who love to collect horses will thrive in this Minecraft 1.20 seed. Prepare to land in an environment packed to the brim with our favorite long-maned friends, as there’ll be countless horses galloping across the open fields for you to tame.

4) -1013382714437321718

I personally love a forest biome, and this one delivers. You’ll head into a bamboo-covered forest with lava spots scattered around for you to fall in. You’ll have endless light in this green-covered seed as lava pockets await your eventual fall. Who needs the sun?

5) 9176963463659858407

If the previous lava-filled seed didn’t tick all the boxes, fear not. I’ve got the perfect seed for you. This is essentially the last seed, just without the treacherous lava stealing all your items. All with the added benefit of a jungle temple hidden within. Put this seed in and head south as you spawn to find it.

6) 12542

This particular seed is the perfect way to learn the ropes. You’ll spawn near a massive village filled with loot and helpful villagers that you can do with what you will. I particularly like stealing all their building materials.

7) 1691256543523180978

Prepare to find an accidentally beautiful cherry blossom ring in this seed. Head to x = 11,980, z = 1,400 to find a massive ring filled with gorgeous pink trees, perfect for a house right in the middle.

8) 6379870233718797262

Looking for an extremely long trek along the desert? This seed is the perfect place for you. You’ll find a desert temple at x = -387, z = 150, and be able to uncover all the loot hidden within.

9) 1594305760

If you are but a humble farmer, this seed provides the perfect environment for you. You’ll be able to craft the perfect farm with tons of open space. There are tons of animals in this seed, you’ll immediately see cows, pigs, chickens, and sheep roaming around prime for the taking.

10) -3115927715480771327

This is the smallest island I could find. It’s a three-block area with little to no room. If you’re looking for more, there are biomes in the area, but it might be fun to see how you go on the island.

