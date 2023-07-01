8 best Minecraft 1.20 village seeds

There are many different important structures scattered throughout every Minecraft world, but villages are one of the most crucial for players looking to set themselves up long-term. Because of how useful villages are for general Minecraft gameplay, many players might be seeking the best village seeds that either grant access to impressive villages or villages right at the seed’s spawn point.

Minecraft villages are essential for gameplay due to the residents that reside within them. Players can level up these villagers to unlock impressive rewards sure to aid them in their creative building endeavors or in their ultimate goal of taking out the Ender Dragon.

Players can trade with villagers to obtain valuable resources. Image via Mojang

The latest major Minecraft 1.20 update brought many new features to the game like sprawling cherry blossom grove biomes and archaeology which likely has many players back into exploring all of the new features the sandbox game has to offer. With the new update, the best Minecraft seeds overall will look different from the best village seeds.

Best Minecraft village seeds

Players who are seeking a village seed might be looking for one of two kinds of village-oriented seeds, so here are eight of the best seeds players can use for version 1.20 of Minecraft featuring both possible types of village seeds.

Village spawn Minecraft seeds

These seeds have a spawn point located right in the middle of a village or just next to one. This grants players quick and easy access to materials sure to kick off their Minecraft world in the best way possible and a potential area to live permanently.

Seed: -8667047715126583669

Spawn: 611.4, 69, -33

This island is the perfect size for players to set up a home on. Screenshot via Dot Esports

This seed spawns players on a decently sized island populated with the residents of a savanna village. Players looking for a great place to live may especially like this seed since it will be easier to keep mobs away from the village as it’s situated on a distinct island.

Outside of the village spawn point, this seed also has a few other benefits for players to enjoy. There is a massive mushroom fields biome to the west of the island and a coral reef just off the spawn island which offers players some exciting exploration opportunities nearby.

Even though your spawn is on an island, there are lots of other biomes to explore nearby. Image via Chunkbase

Seed: 39125021763781630

Spawn: 12.5, 64, -52.5

Players can make lots of animal friends in this coastal village. Screenshot via Dot Esports

This seed spawns players into a village situated along a coastal area for a rather beachy feel. Players who want a village with some seclusion but don’t want to be entirely stranded from land may enjoy this seed since it is just a stone’s throw from the mainland coast.

The village players spawn by is fairly sizeable and offers a variety of villagers for players to trade with. There are also many different mobs scattered around the island including turtles, horses, pigs, cats, sheep, cows, and chickens.

This village is a great choice for players who want a semi-isolated village. Image via Chunkbase

Seed: 4325227337

Spawn: 1.7, 82, 72

This is one of the most unique villages I’ve ever seen in Minecraft. Screenshot via Dot Esports

It’s rare that players come across such a unique village so close to spawn, but this one is sitting super close at 68.3, 63, -144.4. This village is floating over a super deep lake and has a ruined Nether portal right next to it.

If you’re looking for a unique village and one that’s close to spawn, you can’t get much better than this seed. Players will want to keep in mind that the maps of this seed don’t accurately depict the lake or village, but when you actually use the seed in Java edition you will find the village and lake right near spawn.

The village and lake are right by spawn but don’t appear on maps. Image via Chunkbase

Cool village Minecraft seeds

These seeds feature unique villages that are quite unlike the average ones players regularly come across. Generally, players will have to travel to find these, but since they are extremely extraordinary they are worth the journey.

Seed: -4541735665408914819

Spawn: 0, 72, 0

These villagers need to be reduced from the formidable Pillagers. Screenshot via Dot Esports

If you’re looking to jump into action immediately, this seed is the one for you. Players will spawn fairly close to a village that also has a Pillager outpost situated within it.

From spawn, head to around 248, 62, 216 to find the village and the Pillager outpost. Players can choose to tell a unique story here as Pillager outposts never usually spawn right in the middle of a village and this also offers them an opportunity to easily start a raid for massive rewards.

In addition to the close village and pillager outpost, the spawn of this seed is also quite close to a cherry blossom grove biome. And if you’re seeking village resources but don’t want to deal with the chaos that comes with a pillager outpost sitting in the middle of a village, you can also visit the other village close to spawn located at -344, 69, 88.

This unique villager and pillager situation only works on the Bedrock version of Minecraft, so you’ll need to load up this version to test the seed out.

The village with a Pillager outpost is quite close to spawn in this seed. Image via Chunkbase

Seed: 8620312566723034376

Spawn: 55.5, 71, -489.5

Floating villages are some of the most unique ones in all of Minecraft. Screenshot via Dot Esports

If you head to -500, 62, -2133 in this seed, you’ll find a village completely floating on water. Villages usually spawn on some kind of island or nowhere near water at all, so this village spawning in such a strange way is quite a unique find for a Minecraft world.

Since this village is isolated over water, it’s also more protected overall from mobs as long as it stays lit up well which allows players to return as they wish without worrying whether one of the villagers they’ve leveled up with has perished.

This seed has a wide array of biomes and structures for players to explore fairly close to spawn. Image via Chunkbase

Seed: -1433824728126122711

Spawn: 17.5, 71, 1.5

The area around this village is quite snowy and icy, but it remains untouched. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Players spawn right up against a house in a village in this seed and this same village also happens to be a rather unique one. For some strange reason, the surrounding environment passes right over this village leaving it untouched by snow while it is entirely surrounded by a wintery landscape.

Players spawn directly into this unique village in this seed. Image via Chunkbase

Seed: 932193734

Spawn: -6.5, 83, 3.5

Walking around this village must be tough for the villagers. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The unique village in this seed is located at 619, 78, 80 and is scattered around a few mountains. Villages usually generate in linear paths, but when they also spawn near areas that aren’t flat they tend to get broken up a bit which is what happened in this seed.

The village well is floating on a piece of land in the center and the village houses are scattered in a circle on the ground around it. Although this village isn’t a particularly big one, its unique format is perfect for players looking to set up a unique home near a village.

Players will need to travel for a bit to reach the unique village in this seed. Image via Chunkbase

Seed: 5862795876156409474

Spawn: 1.5, 124, 10.5

This village sits right by many massive hills that make for a stunning view. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The view from the village closest to spawn in this seed is simply unbeatable. Head to -386.6, 81, 368.1 and you’ll find a village sitting surrounded by sprawling hills.

This village is fairly large and its close proximity to many different biomes makes it an especially ideal location for players looking for a nice area to live. There’s a cherry blossom grove biome right by it, an ancient city not too far away, and a lava pool right by the village that can be used to craft a Nether portal.

The area surrounding the spawn here has just about everything players might need. Image via Chunkbase

We gathered this information by playing Minecraft Java Edition Version 1.20 and Minecraft for Windows on PC.

