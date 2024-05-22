What do Armadillos eat in Minecraft?

The Armadillo mob is one of the most unique creatures you can meet in Minecraft. These shy critters can be tricky to befriend since they roll into a ball when threatened, but it’s a lot easier when you know what to feed them.

Many Minecraft mobs have weird food preferences, but the Armadillo has perhaps the strangest favorite food of all. The item you need to feed this creature isn’t one you’re likely to figure out, so here’s what Armadillos eat in Minecraft.

What to feed Armadillos in Minecraft

Armadillos have pretty weird taste. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Armadillos can only be fed spider eyes in Minecraft. This is an odd choice because it’s something you likely don’t even consider a food item, even though you can eat it too. When you eat this item, it poisons you, but spider eyes are harmless and actually provide benefits to Armadillos who consume them.

Spider eyes can be pretty tricky to obtain. Each time you vanquish a Spider, you have a one-in-three chance of obtaining a spider eye as a loot drop from it. Luck plays a huge role in how easy or difficult it is to get this item.

You can increase your odds of getting spider eyes if you use an enchanted sword or enchanted axe equipped with Looting. This is the only way to boost the likelihood of obtaining this item and you still might need to eliminate a few Spiders before you get one.

If you feed two adult Armadillos spider eyes, you can breed them to spawn a baby Armadillo. Baby Armadillos are cute but have no use, so these tiny creatures can be aged up more quickly if you gather additional spider eyes to feed them.

Armadillos also follow you wherever you go if you hold a spider eye in your hand. This behavior works the same as it does with other creatures, so if you’ve ever tried leading mobs like Cows using wheat or Pigs using carrots, then you know exactly how to lead Armadillos too.

How to feed Armadillos in Minecraft

To feed Armadillos in Minecraft, you must approach them slowly, calmly, and carefully with a spider eye in your hand. Feeding Armadillos isn’t as easy as it is with most other passive mobs since they get scared quite easily.

All Armadillos can only be fed when they’re unrolled. They roll up anytime they sense possible danger, which includes simple harmless actions you might take like sprinting or riding around on a horse. Because of this, moving cautiously is required if you want to feed an Armadillo.

They’ll follow you anywhere as long as you’re carrying a spider eye. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless of whether you feed Armadillos, this mob periodically drops Scutes you can pick up. This is an essential item for crafting wolf armor for all the wolf variants. You can also get additional Scutes if you brush Armadillos.

