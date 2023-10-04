Second Minecraft 2023 mob vote contender allows players to craft wolf armor

Minecraft’s second mob vote contender for the 2023 installment of Minecraft Live was unveiled on Oct. 4—but it’s actually the loot they drop that players can’t stop talking about.

The second mob that players can vote to join Minecraft is the armadillo, a creature that will call the savanna biome home and will roll up into a ball whenever it’s startled.

But the best part about the armadillo is that it will drop a special scute players can collect and use to craft wolf armor for their adorable furry friends after the wolf has been tamed to become a dog. Horses are currently the only animals that can wear armor, so this addition would be a huge one.

If you’ve been playing Minecraft for a while, there’s a good chance you’ve lost a tamed wolf or two in battle or to a terribly placed lava pit since they can be quite tough to keep alive. We mostly tend to leave our friends at home because of this, but if they have armor to protect them, it will be much safer to bring them along on adventures rather than leaving them behind at home all alone.

Dogs will also look downright adorable in their fancy armor, so it’s a win-win all around.

One player pointed out that a savanna-based mob “is something we desperately need” since it would become the first mob exclusively found in this biome.

The savanna biome currently has no mobs tied to it, although you can find common ones like cows and chickens roaming around. Therefore, it would be nice to have armadillos become a staple part of the area so there is a reason to visit that biome specifically over others.

Minecraft’s first contender, which is crabs, would be added to the mangrove swamp biome that already has frogs hopping around in abundance around the area, so the armadillos’ biome of choice is a more unique option.

Another Minecraft player said they didn’t care about the mob vote at all until the armadillo was unveiled. “Little desert animal? Dog armor? Sign me up, armadillo takes the win for sure,” the same player said.

Although most players are excited by the prospect of armor for their furry friends, some players are unsure whether it’s the best choice when compared to the functionality that the crab offers.

“Armadillo looks adorable but do we really need armor for dogs? I love my pets but longer reach seems way more important from a gameplay perspective,” one player said.

Another player agreed and said “dog armor is cool and all” but that “the extra build reach from the crab claw would be so much more useful” for general gameplay.

There’s also still one mob left to be revealed, which Mojang will unveil on Oct. 5, so it’s going to be a tough race as players will need to decide what is most important to them when choosing the next mob that will join Minecraft permanently. The mob vote begins on Oct. 13 and will be live until Oct. 15, so be sure to vote during this time if you want a say in which mob wins.

