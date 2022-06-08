Where to find all three types of frogs in Minecraft

The Minecraft 1.19 update, called the Wild Update brought with it a plethora of new things including new biomes, new enemies, new passive mobs, and more. One of the mobs that many fans are looking to find is the frogs.
There are three types of frogs, and each of them can be found in several different biomes. The temperate frog is orange in color, the cold variant frog is green, and the warm variant frog is white. Each of these froggies prefers jumping on lily pads and big dripleaves, but they can be found generally anywhere inside one of the biomes they spawn in. Below are where each of the three colored frogs can be found.
Best places to find all types of frogs in Minecraft
Temperate – orange frog
- River
- Beach
- Taiga
- Old Growth Pine Taiga
- Old Growth Spruce Taiga
- Birch Forest
- Old Growth Birch Forest
- Dark Forest
- Forest
- Flower Forest
- Mushroom Fields
- Meadow
- Plains
- Sunflower Plains
- Swamp
- Windswept Hills
- Windswept Gravelly Hills
- Windswept Forest
- Ocean
- Dripstone Caves
- Lush Caves
Cold – green frog
- Frozen River
- Snowy Beach
- Grove
- Frozen Peaks
- Jagged Peaks
- Snowy Plains
- Ice Spikes
- Snowy Slopes
- Snowy Taiga
- Frozen Ocean
- Deep Frozen Ocean
- The End
Warm – white frog
- Jungle
- Bamboo Jungle
- Sparse Jungle
- Badlands
- Eroded Badlands
- Wooded Badlands
- Desert
- Savanna
- Savanna Plateau
- Windswept Savanna
- Warm Ocean
- Deep Lukewarm Ocean
- Mangrove Swamp
- Basalt Deltas
- Crimson Forest
- Nether Wastes
- Soul Sand Valley
- Warped Forest
How to tame frogs in Minecraft
Currently, there is no way to tame frogs in Minecraft, but players are able to corral them toward their area if they would like, and they can be bred.
Slimeballs are the food of choice for frogs in Minecraft, and feeding them to frogs will enter them into love mode and one of the frogs will become pregnant. The pregnant frog will search for a water tile with air above it and lay frogspawn, which then hatches into tadpoles.
Frogs will also follow you if you hold a slimeball, which allows you to bring them into a different area. They can also be corralled with a lead and brought to a new location that way. They’re particularly useful if you live in a swamp since they attack small slimes for you.