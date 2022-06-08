Where to find all three types of frogs in Minecraft

The Minecraft 1.19 update, called the Wild Update brought with it a plethora of new things including new biomes, new enemies, new passive mobs, and more. One of the mobs that many fans are looking to find is the frogs.

There are three types of frogs, and each of them can be found in several different biomes. The temperate frog is orange in color, the cold variant frog is green, and the warm variant frog is white. Each of these froggies prefers jumping on lily pads and big dripleaves, but they can be found generally anywhere inside one of the biomes they spawn in. Below are where each of the three colored frogs can be found.

Best places to find all types of frogs in Minecraft

Temperate – orange frog

River

Beach

Taiga

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Birch Forest

Old Growth Birch Forest

Dark Forest

Forest

Flower Forest

Mushroom Fields

Meadow

Plains

Sunflower Plains

Swamp

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

Ocean

Dripstone Caves

Lush Caves

Cold – green frog

Frozen River

Snowy Beach

Grove

Frozen Peaks

Jagged Peaks

Snowy Plains

Ice Spikes

Snowy Slopes

Snowy Taiga

Frozen Ocean

Deep Frozen Ocean

The End

Warm – white frog

Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Badlands

Eroded Badlands

Wooded Badlands

Desert

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Warm Ocean

Deep Lukewarm Ocean

Mangrove Swamp

Basalt Deltas

Crimson Forest

Nether Wastes

Soul Sand Valley

Warped Forest

How to tame frogs in Minecraft

Currently, there is no way to tame frogs in Minecraft, but players are able to corral them toward their area if they would like, and they can be bred.

Slimeballs are the food of choice for frogs in Minecraft, and feeding them to frogs will enter them into love mode and one of the frogs will become pregnant. The pregnant frog will search for a water tile with air above it and lay frogspawn, which then hatches into tadpoles.

Frogs will also follow you if you hold a slimeball, which allows you to bring them into a different area. They can also be corralled with a lead and brought to a new location that way. They’re particularly useful if you live in a swamp since they attack small slimes for you.