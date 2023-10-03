Minecraft players are upset Mojang wants to give them crabs

This might be the most boring vote yet.

Crabs moving by a player in the swamp in Minecraft.
Image via Mojang

The first candidate for Minecraft’s 2023 installment of the mob vote was revealed on Oct. 3, and it’s just a simple crab that has already massively disappointed the community.

Each year, Mojang presents three different mobs that players can then vote between to be added to the game. The one that receives the most votes is then added to Minecraft permanently in a later update.

Past mob votes have brought creative new creatures like the Allay or the Sniffer to the sandbox game, so the first contender being just a simple crab seems pretty lackluster in comparison.

One fan said that the crab seems “utterly useless” and doesn’t even seem “worthy of a mob vote,” which seems to be the consensus among most players. The last few mobs that have been voted in have been received quite well, but these mobs came from a selection of amazing new creatures that make the crab look very boring and bland in comparison.

Even though the crab itself seems pretty basic, it will bring a pretty amazing feature to Minecraft if it is voted in. The crab has a massive claw that players can obtain and use to place blocks far beyond what their regular reach allows, which might be a very helpful feature for building and possibly even combat.

Crabs may seem quite dull, but some players do at least appreciate their potential functionality as one fan said that “placing blocks further could actually be a game changer.”

Since crabs are an essential part of the mangrove swamp ecosystem, these creatures will be found within this biome throughout Minecraft if they are chosen to be added. This is another feature players are upset at since the mangrove swamp biome is quite rare and they would also prefer for crabs to appear on the beach too.

Related
Minecraft’s Dungeons & Dragons DLC finally has an official release date
How to crawl in Minecraft 1.20.30

Players seem especially frustrated at the crab being announced as the first candidate because it also seems to confirm the leaked list of other possible mobs which includes a seagull and a jellyfish. None of these creatures seem anywhere near as exciting as past contenders, which have all included never-before-seen creatures that Mojang thought up just for the mob vote.

If the leak proves to be true, all three of the contenders for the 2023 installment of the mob vote will be simple creatures that actually exist in the real world rather than inspiring new creations. Minecraft’s collection of unique mobs is one of the most beloved aspects of the game, so it’s not too surprising to see players getting upset at the prospect of a mob vote with only basic animals available as options.

The mob vote for Minecraft’s 2023 event begins on Oct. 13, so you can help decide whether Mojang does indeed give all players crabs permanently or if another mob is chosen instead after the vote begins.

About the author
Kacee Fay

Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.

More Stories by Kacee Fay