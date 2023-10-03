Minecraft players are upset Mojang wants to give them crabs

The first candidate for Minecraft’s 2023 installment of the mob vote was revealed on Oct. 3, and it’s just a simple crab that has already massively disappointed the community.

Each year, Mojang presents three different mobs that players can then vote between to be added to the game. The one that receives the most votes is then added to Minecraft permanently in a later update.

Past mob votes have brought creative new creatures like the Allay or the Sniffer to the sandbox game, so the first contender being just a simple crab seems pretty lackluster in comparison.

One fan said that the crab seems “utterly useless” and doesn’t even seem “worthy of a mob vote,” which seems to be the consensus among most players. The last few mobs that have been voted in have been received quite well, but these mobs came from a selection of amazing new creatures that make the crab look very boring and bland in comparison.

Even though the crab itself seems pretty basic, it will bring a pretty amazing feature to Minecraft if it is voted in. The crab has a massive claw that players can obtain and use to place blocks far beyond what their regular reach allows, which might be a very helpful feature for building and possibly even combat.

Crabs may seem quite dull, but some players do at least appreciate their potential functionality as one fan said that “placing blocks further could actually be a game changer.”

Since crabs are an essential part of the mangrove swamp ecosystem, these creatures will be found within this biome throughout Minecraft if they are chosen to be added. This is another feature players are upset at since the mangrove swamp biome is quite rare and they would also prefer for crabs to appear on the beach too.

Players seem especially frustrated at the crab being announced as the first candidate because it also seems to confirm the leaked list of other possible mobs which includes a seagull and a jellyfish. None of these creatures seem anywhere near as exciting as past contenders, which have all included never-before-seen creatures that Mojang thought up just for the mob vote.

If the leak proves to be true, all three of the contenders for the 2023 installment of the mob vote will be simple creatures that actually exist in the real world rather than inspiring new creations. Minecraft’s collection of unique mobs is one of the most beloved aspects of the game, so it’s not too surprising to see players getting upset at the prospect of a mob vote with only basic animals available as options.

The mob vote for Minecraft’s 2023 event begins on Oct. 13, so you can help decide whether Mojang does indeed give all players crabs permanently or if another mob is chosen instead after the vote begins.

