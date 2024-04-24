How to breed Armadillo in Minecraft

Armadillos are a cute new addition to Minecraft, added in the Shy Friends, Armored Paws update on April 23. If you have the latest versions of the Java Edition or Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, you can find and breed Armadillos.

That said, breeding these cute little Minecraft critters is easier said than done.

How to breed Armadillos in Minecraft, explained

You can only feed them if they’re unrolled. Image via Mojang

You can breed Armadillos in Minecraft by feeding Spider Eyes to two adult Armadillos. As soon as you feed them both Spider Eyes, they will move close to one another, love hearts will appear over their heads, and a baby Armadillo will spawn.

It may sound easy, but approaching Armadillos in Minecraft requires a bit of finesse. Armadillos will roll up into balls or, well, blocks if they detect danger. So, you must approach cautiously and only by walking. They will roll up if you sprint, use a mount or vehicle, or are Undead. Or if you’ve already attacked them, which is understandable. But as long as you approach slowly, you can feed them in their unrolled state.

Start you search in the right Minecraft biome: Armadillos are easy to spot as they move in packs in the Savannas and Badlands.

Like all mobs, Armadillos have a favorite food needed for breeding, and that food is Spider Eyes, which you have a one-in-three chance of getting by killing a spider or cave spider.

This means you may need to kill around six spiders just to get the two Spider Eyes required to breed the two adult Armadillos. If you get more Spider Eyes, you can feed them to a baby Armadillo to make it grow faster.

Armadillos Minecraft drops

One of the exciting things about Armadillos is they will drop Scute periodically or if you happen to brush them. This Armadillo drop can then be used to craft Wolf Armor for your wolf. Essentially, the more Armadillos you have, the more Scute you can get and use to craft Wolf Armor for your new furry companions.

The new wolf variants are adorable. Image via Mojang

So, if you simply want to be surrounded by a horde of Armadillos or have limitless Wolf Armor, this is what you need to know about breeding Armadillos in Minecraft.

