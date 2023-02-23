Minecraft is a timeless classic sandbox survival game that has captivated millions of players for nearly two decades. Before even considering the title’s massive catalog of third-party mods, Minecraft allows its players absolute freedom of choice and provides nearly limitless depth to each of its features.

One of the most recognized and beloved crafting systems in gaming is one of the prime examples of Minecraft‘s nearly limitless depth. You can create anything from building blocks to weapons in a simple Crafting Table, but what about Fermented Spider Eye?

Fermented Spider Eye is an essential item when it comes to creating some of the most powerful potions Minecraft has to offer. So if you’re interested in making this important ingredient, here’s everything you need to know.

How to make a Fermented Spider Eye in Minecraft

To make a Fermented Spider Eye you’re going to need these three items in Minecraft:

Spider Eye

Brown Mushroom

Sugar

The most important ingredient for Fermented Spider Eye is undoubtedly Spider Eye. To get your hands on this item you’ll need to slay some Spiders or Witches until one drops. Alternatively, Spider Eyes can be found in many of the generated chests throughout Minecraft‘s world.

To acquire Brown Mushrooms you’re going to need to look in dark places, especially caves. If you’re still struggling, Brown Mushrooms have a high chance to generate within Swamp, Old Growth Taiga, and Mushroom Fields Biomes as well as in the Nether.

Lastly, Sugar can be gotten by breaking Sugarcane blocks which can be found alongside any body of water. Additionally, Sugar has a low chance to drop from Witches when slain in Minecraft.

Screengrab via Mojang

Once you’ve gathered the three required items, make yourself a Crafting Table with four wood planks and place all three in the grid in any formation to make yourself a Fermented Spider Eye in Minecraft.

Here’s everything you need to know to make use of your newly acquired Fermented Spider Eyes.

What to do with Fermented Spider Eye in Minecraft

Fermented Spider Eyes are used to create Potions of Slowness, Harming, Weakness, and Invisibility.

Screengrab via Mojang

To get started, you’ll need a Brewing Stand which can be found within Village churches and End Ships and can be mined with a pickaxe. You can also craft yourself a Brewing Stand with one Blaze Rod and three of any stone block. You’ll also need some Blaze Powder to fuel your Brewing Stand. You can get Blaze Powder by placing a Blaze Rod in a Crafting Table’s grid.

Now all that’s left is to place your Fermented Spider Eye in the top empty box next to the arrow pointing down in your Brewing Stand along with one to three potions in the potion boxes.

Here’s what you’ll need to make each of the four possible potions with Fermented Spider Eye in Minecraft: