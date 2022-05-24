When it comes to building your very own base in Minecraft, the limitless possibility offered by the game can make it difficult when trying to decide what direction to go.

Whether you’re lacking inspiration, need to get to building immediately for survival purposes, or are simply seeking a general starting point, here are 15 Minecraft base ideas to help guide you.

Cave base

The naturally paved tunnels and branches of a cave are perfect for setting up a base. If you’re looking to make a more natural home that fits a true survival lifestyle, caves are the perfect choice.

Combine various types of wood and stone with green elements like tree leaves and the new lush cave blocks to create a stunning natural-looking masterpiece. Just make sure you set up enough light sources to keep hostile mobs away from your architectural wonder.

Underground base

Using the existing ground blocks to make an underground base is a smart move that reduces the number of blocks players need to collect, allows for an authentic survival look, and offers players better safety away from hostile mobs.

Sky base

Sky bases offer ultimate protection but require immense patience and precision to execute successfully. Minecraft players can’t start building in the middle of open air, which means that anyone hoping to construct a sky base will first have to build a tower from the ground upwards and then build off of that.

The challenging nature of building this kind of base is well worth it as it results in a rewarding structure floating far above the world below. In addition to increasing players’ safety, sky bases also provide a great view of the surrounding world and offer players the chance to get incredibly creative.

Overwater base

If you find yourself looking for a challenge, creating a Minecraft base floating on water is one of the most challenging yet rewarding routes you can take. Minecraft water has complex mechanics that make building on it confusing. Similar to the problems faced with a sky base, those seeking to make an overwater base will also have to build a tower from the ocean floor up to build their structure.

Features like a glass floor to view a stunning coral reef below or a pier to dock boats at can make an overwater base a smart and stunning pick.

Underwater base

Perhaps the most challenging kind of base players can choose to create is an underwater one. In addition to the same problems players will face while creating an overwater base, the underwater base will also require players to juggle watching how much longer they can breathe underwater with the struggle of getting rid of water blocks to create a true underwater base.

But if you’re up for the challenge, underwater bases are incredibly unique and offer an opportunity for massive creativity, safety, and an unbeatable view.

Hidden redstone base

Another challenging yet rewarding feat when it comes to building a Minecraft base is to center the entirety of what you choose to build around complex redstone mechanics to hide your base away. This is an especially smart move when playing with friends so that you can keep your belongings hidden if you wish to do so.

Fortified base

if you’re looking to build a simpler base, a fortified base with layers and protective walls could be the one for you. In addition to looking great, a fortified base will also help keep you and your belongings safe from hostile mobs and provide you with many lookout points to check on what’s going on outside of your base.

Treehouse base

These bases strike the perfect balance between stunning architecture and practical use. Treehouses are a natural fit into any Minecraft world and excel at keeping players safe from dangerous mobs.

Whether you grow a massive jungle tree and build off of that or take the time to fully build your own tree, a treehouse base is a great choice for any Minecraft player.

Mountain base

Mountain Minecraft bases do what every great base should; they use the terrain to their advantage to construct the entirety of the base around what is already there. Building off of what is already there results in a natural-looking base that is also very practical for gameplay.

Simple base

Some Minecraft players are probably looking for a base on the simpler side. If that’s you, consider building a general house-shaped base in your preferred style and use whatever materials are your favorites.

When building this classic style of base, it is important to remember that you should surround your base with fences, walls, moats, or other kinds of obstacles to keep hostile mobs away from your precious loot. Nothing is worse than spending hours, days, weeks, or even months building the perfect house only to have a creeper sneak up behind you and explode it.

Castle base

The required fortifications for any Minecraft base fit perfectly with a castle-style base. Whether you go for a compact, closely reinforced castle or a massive, sprawling castle, drawing inspiration from this style can make for a safe and interesting base.

Glass base

If you’re the kind of player who likes to see everything that’s going on outside the safety of your base, consider building a base that is composed almost entirely of glass. Those pesky pillagers certainly won’t be able to sneak up on you if your base has a perfect view of every angle of the surrounding world.

Tower base

This style of base is simple and practical for any Minecraft player’s survival gameplay. Players can build a sleek tower in any biome and gain a vantage point of the surrounding world and any mobs that may try to sneak up on them.

Futuristic base

Drawing inspiration from a futuristic style gives players an opportunity to incorporate protective glass domes and sharp edges into one unique Minecraft base. This style of base is certainly different and is good for players interested in using blocks like concrete and quartz rather than wood and stone.

Monument base

Consider drawing inspiration from a Minecraft mob, your favorite character, your favorite animal, or other such entities to create an entirely unique monument base inspired by something you love. This will ensure your base has a unique shape as well as an interesting look.