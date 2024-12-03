Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A Creaking with glowing orange eyes peering forward over the Minecraft logo.
Image via Mojang
Category:
Minecraft

Minecraft The Garden Awakens patch notes: The Creaking, pale garden biome, and more

Here's everything included in Minecraft's The Garden Awakens update.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Dec 3, 2024 01:23 pm

Minecraft is ending 2024 with a pretty big update. The Garden Awakens has plenty of fresh content to explore including a vast new biome to traverse and one of the most terrifying mobs the sandbox game has seen thus far.

Recommended Videos

There’s a lot to unpack in this update, so reviewing the patch notes before you dive in can be rather helpful. If you’re wondering what this update includes, here are the patch notes for everything new in The Garden Awakens update for Minecraft.

Table of contents

All Minecraft The Garden Awakens additions and changes

Standing by some Creaking hearts and many Creaking in Minecraft.
Never look away from the Creaking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main new feature in The Garden Awakens update for Minecraft is the new pale garden biome and the hostile mob called the Creaking that lies within it. Although these are the primary additions, there’s also a lot of other content to go with them, so here’s a full breakdown of everything this update includes.

The pale garden biome

A dense, silent, eerie new region called the pale garden is now available to explore. This area is a variation of the dark forest biome and is packed with pale oak trees, lots of moss, and a special flower called eyeblossoms.

Eyeblossoms are closed during the day and open at night. They also glow once the sun goes down. The pale garden area also hides a formidable new foe you can take on called the Creaking.

The Creaking mob

The Creaking is a hostile mob that resembles a tree and blends right in with the pale garden environment. This creature only calls this specific biome home, so you must venture to this area if you want to find and beat the Creaking.

This mob only spawns at night, moves whenever you’re not looking at it, and cannot be damaged or killed using weapons like most other creatures can. Instead, you must locate and destroy the Creaking heart to vanquish them. There can be many Creaking present in any pale garden biome at once, so tread carefully when you’re exploring this area after the sun goes down.

The Creaking in the pale garden in Minecraft.
I can’t decide if the Creaking or the Warden is scarier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pale oak set

Alongside the new area and hostile mob, there are lots of new blocks you can acquire and use to build whatever you desire. The main new set of building blocks is a full pale oak wood set which includes all of the following items.

  • Pale oak log
  • Stripped pale oak log
  • Pale oak wood
  • Stripped pale oak wood
  • Pale wood plank
  • Pale oak planks
  • Pale oak stairs
  • Pale oak slab
  • Pale oak fence
  • Pale oak fence gate
  • Pale oak trapdoor
  • Pale oak door
  • Pale oak pressure plate
  • Pale oak button
  • Pale oak sign
  • Pale oak hanging sign
  • Pale oak boat
  • Pale oak boat with chest
The pale garden blocks in Minecraft.
So many options for building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Resin blocks

Another family on new blocks is the resin set. This is a shiny bright orange set of blocks that can be constructed from resin clumps. These blocks are primarily found in the pale garden biome, but they can also sometimes appear in Woodland Mansion chests.

  • Resin clump
  • Block of resin
  • Resin brick
  • Resin bricks
  • Resin brick stairs
  • Chiseled resin bricks
  • Resin brick wall
  • Resin brick slab
All resin blocks in Minecraft.
It’s a pretty unique set. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other blocks

Outside of the two main sets, there are also lots of miscellaneous blocks worth using. Here are all of the other new blocks featured in this update.

  • Eyeblossoms
  • Pale moss block
  • Pale moss carpet
  • Pale hanging moss
  • Pale oak leaves
  • Pale oak sapling
  • Creaking heart

Changes and fixes

  • Creaking hearts now drop resin clumps.
  • Swords are no longer an efficient tool for mining moss carpets. Hoes are the best weapon.
  • Baby Cats and Wolves now receive a collar color that is a mix between their two parents if a color that works exists in Java edition.
  • All Skeleton mobs except for Wither Skeletons now prefer bows in Java edition.
  • All Pillagers and Adult Piglins now prefer crossbows in Java edition.
  • All Drowned now prefer tridents in Java edition.
  • Trial Spawners in Trial Chambers now spawn an extra Breeze as intended when an Ominous Trial is activated in Bedrock edition.
  • Sponge sounds have been fixed for Bedrock edition.
  • Blast furnaces, cauldrons, dispensers, droppers, enchanting tables, furnaces, hoppers, and smokers now only drop as a block when broken using a pickaxe on Bedrock.
  • The effects of suspicious stew are now the same across all versions of Minecraft.

We’ve listed all of the new content here, but only some of the bug fixes and minor changes since there are a lot of them in this update. Anything not listed here is minor, but if you want to learn more about this update, you can read the official Java Edition 1.21.4 or Bedrock 1.21.50 patch notes for additional information.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Fortnite, Minecraft, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin