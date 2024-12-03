Minecraft The Garden Awakens patch notes: The Creaking, pale garden biome, and more

Minecraft is ending 2024 with a pretty big update. The Garden Awakens has plenty of fresh content to explore including a vast new biome to traverse and one of the most terrifying mobs the sandbox game has seen thus far.
There’s a lot to unpack in this update, so reviewing the patch notes before you dive in can be rather helpful. If you’re wondering what this update includes, here are the patch notes for everything new in The Garden Awakens update for Minecraft.
All Minecraft The Garden Awakens additions and changes
The main new feature in The Garden Awakens update for Minecraft is the new pale garden biome and the hostile mob called the Creaking that lies within it. Although these are the primary additions, there’s also a lot of other content to go with them, so here’s a full breakdown of everything this update includes.
The pale garden biome
A dense, silent, eerie new region called the pale garden is now available to explore. This area is a variation of the dark forest biome and is packed with pale oak trees, lots of moss, and a special flower called eyeblossoms.
Eyeblossoms are closed during the day and open at night. They also glow once the sun goes down. The pale garden area also hides a formidable new foe you can take on called the Creaking.
The Creaking mob
The Creaking is a hostile mob that resembles a tree and blends right in with the pale garden environment. This creature only calls this specific biome home, so you must venture to this area if you want to find and beat the Creaking.
This mob only spawns at night, moves whenever you’re not looking at it, and cannot be damaged or killed using weapons like most other creatures can. Instead, you must locate and destroy the Creaking heart to vanquish them. There can be many Creaking present in any pale garden biome at once, so tread carefully when you’re exploring this area after the sun goes down.
Pale oak set
Alongside the new area and hostile mob, there are lots of new blocks you can acquire and use to build whatever you desire. The main new set of building blocks is a full pale oak wood set which includes all of the following items.
- Pale oak log
- Stripped pale oak log
- Pale oak wood
- Stripped pale oak wood
- Pale wood plank
- Pale oak planks
- Pale oak stairs
- Pale oak slab
- Pale oak fence
- Pale oak fence gate
- Pale oak trapdoor
- Pale oak door
- Pale oak pressure plate
- Pale oak button
- Pale oak sign
- Pale oak hanging sign
- Pale oak boat
- Pale oak boat with chest
Resin blocks
Another family on new blocks is the resin set. This is a shiny bright orange set of blocks that can be constructed from resin clumps. These blocks are primarily found in the pale garden biome, but they can also sometimes appear in Woodland Mansion chests.
- Resin clump
- Block of resin
- Resin brick
- Resin bricks
- Resin brick stairs
- Chiseled resin bricks
- Resin brick wall
- Resin brick slab
Other blocks
Outside of the two main sets, there are also lots of miscellaneous blocks worth using. Here are all of the other new blocks featured in this update.
- Eyeblossoms
- Pale moss block
- Pale moss carpet
- Pale hanging moss
- Pale oak leaves
- Pale oak sapling
- Creaking heart
Changes and fixes
- Creaking hearts now drop resin clumps.
- Swords are no longer an efficient tool for mining moss carpets. Hoes are the best weapon.
- Baby Cats and Wolves now receive a collar color that is a mix between their two parents if a color that works exists in Java edition.
- All Skeleton mobs except for Wither Skeletons now prefer bows in Java edition.
- All Pillagers and Adult Piglins now prefer crossbows in Java edition.
- All Drowned now prefer tridents in Java edition.
- Trial Spawners in Trial Chambers now spawn an extra Breeze as intended when an Ominous Trial is activated in Bedrock edition.
- Sponge sounds have been fixed for Bedrock edition.
- Blast furnaces, cauldrons, dispensers, droppers, enchanting tables, furnaces, hoppers, and smokers now only drop as a block when broken using a pickaxe on Bedrock.
- The effects of suspicious stew are now the same across all versions of Minecraft.
We’ve listed all of the new content here, but only some of the bug fixes and minor changes since there are a lot of them in this update. Anything not listed here is minor, but if you want to learn more about this update, you can read the official Java Edition 1.21.4 or Bedrock 1.21.50 patch notes for additional information.
Published: Dec 3, 2024 01:23 pm