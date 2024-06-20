Forgot password
Standing with some armor trims in Minecraft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Minecraft

All Minecraft armor trims and how to get them

Your gear has never looked better.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jun 20, 2024 09:50 am

Wearing strong protective armor is key to survival in Minecraft, and since you’ll be wearing gear most of the time, you might want to enhance how it looks. Armor trims are purely cosmetic changes you can apply to your armor to create unique designs.

If you want to change the look of your armor, you have to set out and explore to find the smithing templates that grant armor trim designs. Obtaining these items can be difficult if you don’t know where to look, so here are all Minecraft armor trims and how to get them.

All armor trim smithing templates in Minecraft

Some armor trims lined up in Minecraft.
There are so many different combinations you can make. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is every armor trim present in Minecraft so far, what each one looks like, and where to find them. As more updates are released, this list may grow since each unique structure or location seems to feature a different armor trim you can unlock.

Every armor trim smithing template design can be found in one unique place in Minecraft. This means you must venture out to many dangerous locations if you want to collect them all.

Template nameAppearanceLocationDrops from
Sentry armor trim smithing templateSentry armor trim in Minecraft. Pillager OutpostChests
Wild armor trim smithing templateJungle TempleChests
Vex armor trim smithing templateVex armor trim in Minecraft.Woodland MansionChests
Coast armor trim smithing templateShipwreckTreasure chests
Supply chests
Map chests
Ward armor trim smithing templateAncient CityChests
Dune armor trim smithing templateDesert TempleChests
Silence armor trim smithing templateAncient CityChests
Snout armor trim smithing templateBastion RemnantTreasure chests
Generic chests
Bridge chests
Treasure chests
Spire armor trim smithing templateEnd CityChests
Rib armor trim smithing templateNether FortressChests
Eye armor trim smithing templateStrongholdLibrary chests
Altar chests
Flow armor trim smithing templateTrial ChamberOminous vaults
Bolt armor trim smithing templateTrail ChamberRegular vaults
Tide armor trim smithing templateOcean MonumentElder Guardians
Host armor trim smithing templateTrail RuinsSuspicious gravel
Shaper armor trim smithing templateTrail RuinsSuspicious gravel
Raiser armor trim smithing templateTrail RuinsSuspicious gravel
Wayfinder armor trim smithing templateTrail RuinsSuspicious gravel
Netherite upgrade smithing templateBastion RemnantTreasure chests
Generic chests
Hoglin chests
Bridge chests

All armor trims can be applied to any kind of armor using any materials you like. This means you can pretty much endlessly mix and match different smithing templates, armor types, and minerals to freely create any design you want.

