Wearing strong protective armor is key to survival in Minecraft, and since you’ll be wearing gear most of the time, you might want to enhance how it looks. Armor trims are purely cosmetic changes you can apply to your armor to create unique designs.
If you want to change the look of your armor, you have to set out and explore to find the smithing templates that grant armor trim designs. Obtaining these items can be difficult if you don’t know where to look, so here are all Minecraft armor trims and how to get them.
All armor trim smithing templates in Minecraft
Here is every armor trim present in Minecraft so far, what each one looks like, and where to find them. As more updates are released, this list may grow since each unique structure or location seems to feature a different armor trim you can unlock.
Every armor trim smithing template design can be found in one unique place in Minecraft. This means you must venture out to many dangerous locations if you want to collect them all.
|Template name
|Appearance
|Location
|Drops from
|Sentry armor trim smithing template
|Pillager Outpost
|Chests
|Wild armor trim smithing template
|Jungle Temple
|Chests
|Vex armor trim smithing template
|Woodland Mansion
|Chests
|Coast armor trim smithing template
|Shipwreck
|Treasure chests
Supply chests
Map chests
|Ward armor trim smithing template
|Ancient City
|Chests
|Dune armor trim smithing template
|Desert Temple
|Chests
|Silence armor trim smithing template
|Ancient City
|Chests
|Snout armor trim smithing template
|Bastion Remnant
|Treasure chests
Generic chests
Bridge chests
Treasure chests
|Spire armor trim smithing template
|End City
|Chests
|
|Rib armor trim smithing template
|Nether Fortress
|Chests
|Eye armor trim smithing template
|Stronghold
|Library chests
Altar chests
|Flow armor trim smithing template
|Trial Chamber
|Ominous vaults
|Bolt armor trim smithing template
|Trail Chamber
|Regular vaults
|Tide armor trim smithing template
|Ocean Monument
|Elder Guardians
|Host armor trim smithing template
|Trail Ruins
|Suspicious gravel
|Shaper armor trim smithing template
|Trail Ruins
|Suspicious gravel
|Raiser armor trim smithing template
|Trail Ruins
|Suspicious gravel
|Wayfinder armor trim smithing template
|Trail Ruins
|Suspicious gravel
|Netherite upgrade smithing template
|Bastion Remnant
|Treasure chests
Generic chests
Hoglin chests
Bridge chests
All armor trims can be applied to any kind of armor using any materials you like. This means you can pretty much endlessly mix and match different smithing templates, armor types, and minerals to freely create any design you want.