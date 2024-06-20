Wearing strong protective armor is key to survival in Minecraft, and since you’ll be wearing gear most of the time, you might want to enhance how it looks. Armor trims are purely cosmetic changes you can apply to your armor to create unique designs.

If you want to change the look of your armor, you have to set out and explore to find the smithing templates that grant armor trim designs. Obtaining these items can be difficult if you don’t know where to look, so here are all Minecraft armor trims and how to get them.

All armor trim smithing templates in Minecraft

There are so many different combinations you can make. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is every armor trim present in Minecraft so far, what each one looks like, and where to find them. As more updates are released, this list may grow since each unique structure or location seems to feature a different armor trim you can unlock.

Every armor trim smithing template design can be found in one unique place in Minecraft. This means you must venture out to many dangerous locations if you want to collect them all.

Template name Appearance Location Drops from Sentry armor trim smithing template Pillager Outpost Chests Wild armor trim smithing template Jungle Temple Chests Vex armor trim smithing template Woodland Mansion Chests Coast armor trim smithing template Shipwreck Treasure chests

Supply chests

Map chests Ward armor trim smithing template Ancient City Chests Dune armor trim smithing template Desert Temple Chests Silence armor trim smithing template Ancient City Chests Snout armor trim smithing template Bastion Remnant Treasure chests

Generic chests

Bridge chests

Treasure chests Spire armor trim smithing template End City Chests Rib armor trim smithing template Nether Fortress Chests Eye armor trim smithing template Stronghold Library chests

Altar chests Flow armor trim smithing template Trial Chamber Ominous vaults Bolt armor trim smithing template Trail Chamber Regular vaults Tide armor trim smithing template Ocean Monument Elder Guardians Host armor trim smithing template Trail Ruins Suspicious gravel Shaper armor trim smithing template Trail Ruins Suspicious gravel Raiser armor trim smithing template Trail Ruins Suspicious gravel Wayfinder armor trim smithing template Trail Ruins Suspicious gravel Netherite upgrade smithing template Bastion Remnant Treasure chests

Generic chests

Hoglin chests

Bridge chests

All armor trims can be applied to any kind of armor using any materials you like. This means you can pretty much endlessly mix and match different smithing templates, armor types, and minerals to freely create any design you want.

