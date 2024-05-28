Wolves are cute and fierce companions you can befriend in Minecraft. They can help you fight dangerous hostile mobs, but before you bring them into precarious situations, it’s crucial to equip them with Wolf Armor.

Without Wolf Armor, all Wolves are pretty susceptible to enemy attacks and can be vanquished in battle very easily. You certainly don’t want to lose any pets in battle, so here’s how to make Wolf Armor in Minecraft.

How to craft Wolf Armor in Minecraft

It’s a pretty easy crafting recipe to follow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can make Wolf Armor in Minecraft using six Armadillo Scutes at a crafting table. Once you have the required items, you need to lay out all six Scutes in a sort of lowercase H shape across the crafting table grid with three in the first column, one in the middle of the second column, and two in the middle and bottom tiles of the last column.

There are no other materials required to craft this item, which makes it decently easy to make as long as you have the right number of Scutes to do so. If you need Scutes for this gear, you first need to find some Armadillos you can get them from. They drop Scutes naturally over time, but you can also feed Armadillos to obtain additional Scutes.

Wolf Armor deteriorates over time as your Wolves fight in battles and sustain hits, just like the gear you wear. You can easily repair Wolf Armor at any point by using additional Armadillo Scutes on the Wolf equipped with this gear.

With Wolf Armor equipped, you can bring your furry friends along for adventures without worrying too much about them falling in battle. There are also all kinds of Wolf variants you can collect around the world, which means you can build a dog army equipped with various colors of Wolf Armor.

Your dogs will look great and be better protected. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that your Wolves are equipped with strong protective gear, you should also ensure you have some strong armor before venturing out to explore with them. Wolves can’t have enchanted armor, but you can give yourself the best helmet enchantments and the best enchantments for all your tools and weapons to ensure you’re ready for any challenge.

Your Wolves will be well protected enough to face most challenges with you, but I’d still recommend leaving them at home for some of the more dangerous tasks like finding and looting a Woodland Mansion. It’s also not a good idea to take them into other dimensions like the Nether or the End since these areas are quite treacherous and difficult to navigate.

