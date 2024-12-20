How to win in Marvel Rivals’ Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival so you don’t rage like I did

‘Tis the season for snow, gifts, cheer, land sharks, and joy! Marvel Rivals’ Winter Celebration event has arrived.

The unrelenting terror that is Jeff the Land Shark has his own special mode in in the seasonal event, and you can unlock the Cuddly Fuzzlefin skin for Jeff just by playing it. But, you will need to win matches, and doing so can be more difficult than it seems.

Read on below for tips on how to win in Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival in Marvel Rivals’ Winter Celebration.

How to win 3 matches in Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival

Frostbite. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MarvelRivals on X

Winning three matches in a silly shark mode should be simple, but I consistently ran into issues with teammates who seemingly didn’t understand the mode. So here are my best tips on how to get your wins and unlock the Cuddly Fuzzlefin skin for Jeff by using Silver Frost.

Play with a team

I genuinely can’t stress this enough. Everything in Rivals is made easier if you play with friends, or at least acquaintances, who will communicate and work together to achieve an objective. Otherwise, you will likely end up with someone who hasn’t played a team shooter in their life and downloaded the game because it was free and “oh I love Wolverine, Hank Jackland is my favorite actor!”

Spray the pink

Ever played Splatoon? Me neither, but I know what it’s all about, and you will have to if you want to win this mode and get back to grinding Competitive.

The general idea is to use your primary fire (Jeff’s healing spray) to cover the ground on the map with your team’s color (white) and remove the other team’s color (pink).

Use Jeff’s damaging water blast to take out other Jeffs, and swim underground to escape when you’re outnumbered, healing while down there. Stay near the health packs and grab them before the enemy can, and you should win most fights.

Spread out

You don’t want to see that much red on the score meter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spread out and conquer the map by covering up as much of it as you can, and always working to cover up the pink while the enemy team is down. Focus on always spraying while you can, and call for help if you get pounced on.

You will spawn in one of four spots (front left, back left, front right, back right) on either side of the map. The front players should advance either left or right, and the back players should cover the spawn area and then move to the giant middle area of the map, which is the same as the control point on Yggsgard.

Swarm them

If you have the chance and you’re near a teammate in a fight, help them out by swimming up on their opponent and chipping away at their health before they can escape. Power comes in numbers when it comes to fights, so always be ready to help out.

Ult to counter

Jeff’s Ult is as annoying as ever in this mode, and it charges up very fast. In general, the player who ults first is set up to lose, since it can be countered by an ult of your own. You can’t swallow them while they are in the ult, but once they are out, you can trigger yours to digest them yourself to spit them off the map. But if you see the opportunity for a squad wipe, you might as well try it and hope for the best.

Also, people, please, there are two separate buttons for spitting out teammates and spitting out enemies. This is not the time for trolling. Spit your teammates out so they can continue to spray the ground, and then do what you can to keep the enemy off the map for as long as possible.

