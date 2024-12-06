Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A screengrab showing Hela, Loki, and Thor in Marvel Rivals.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

Marvel Rivals Entangled Moments season event: All Missions and rewards

Complete them all.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Dec 5, 2024 07:03 pm

Marvel Rivals has plenty to offer, including seasonal events that provide specific missions to complete and rewards. In season 0, the Entangled Moments event takes center stage, and we’ve got all the details you need.

Recommended Videos

Events in Marvel Rivals will occur every season, with the main overarching event expanding the lore and story of the game. Entangled Moments is just the start of this, which is a set of Missions that unlock part of a comic book when completed.

To ensure you don’t miss out, we’ve got all the details below, including every mission, reward, and tips you can use to complete them.

All Marvel Rivals Entangled Moments Missions and rewards

An overview of the Entangled Moments season event in Marvel Rivals.
Work to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Marvel Rivals Entangled Moments season event will last throughout season 0, providing a bunch of missions to complete with various rewards—while ultimately unlocking Gallery Cards and Stories to complete Dooms’ Rise in the story—although completing the event won’t unlock the entire story, as you also need to complete an Achievement in the Galacta’s Guide segment.

Completing the rewards requires playing specific characters on specific maps and having the right team composition. The best approach to complete the Thorforce’s electrifying enhancement, for example, is to have a friend playing Thor while you opt for Storm or Captain America.

Meanwhile, the requirements on Yggsgard maps will, unsurprisingly, only be progressed towards when playing in those specific environments. There are two Yggsgard maps available, Yggdrasill Path and Royal Palace.

You can see all the missions for the event below, along with the provided rewards. We’ll update this article when further missions are released.

MissionReward
Defeat five enemies as Storm or Captain America with Thorforce’s electrifying enhancement.60 Units
Defeat 30 enemies as Hela, Loki, Thor, Bruce Banner, Black Widow, or Luna Snow in Yggsgard maps120 Chrono Tokens
Win three matches in Yggsgard mapsGod of Mischief spray

Additional Missions and rewards will be released throughout the event, with the last set released on Dec. 6, 2024. The event lasts until Jan. 2, 2025, as shown by the in-game countdown on the Event page.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv