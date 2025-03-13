All environmental KO voice lines in Marvel Rivals

Having fun booting the enemy team off the map in Marvel Rivals? When you get an environmental KO like this, each character has a set of unique voice lines that they’ll say. Enjoy this full list of antagonizing vocals you might hear.

All hero and villain reactions to a terrain KO in Marvel Rivals

A little to the left and it could happen.

A terrain or environmental KO occurs when an enemy falls off the map or into a chasm during a game. This means the environment killed the character unless you get the final hit before they despawn. When terrain or environmental KOs happen, almost every hero or villain in Marvel Rivals will taunt the fallen enemy with one of three set voice lines.

The exceptions are Jeff the Land Shark and Groot, who may not have environmental KO voice lines, but they do have some of the best voice lines in Marvel Rivals.

Character Quotes Adam Warlock Fate is on my side, it seems.

The world itself comes to my aid.

What a strange twist of fate… Black Panther Even nature itself rejects your affront.

I had my doubts you would survive long here…

It seems the gods are on my side. Black Widow Pride goeth before a fall.

Saves me a bullet.

Watch your step. Bruce Banner & Hulk Bruce Banner:

Gravity, oof.

Now that’s what I call a misstep!

You only make that mistake once.



Hulk:

Long fall. Heh.

Ouch.

Splat. Captain America Couldn’t have planned that better.

Justice is on my side.

That was a pleasant surprise. Cloak & Dagger Cloak:

Damn, what a way to go.

Thought you could walk on air?

Whoops.



Dagger:

Oops! See you later!

Uh oh, that’s a big step.

You’re going the wrong way! Doctor Strange I suggest you learn to fly.

Quite a misstep.

Should I catch them…? No. Groot N/A Hawkeye It’s not the fall, it’s the landing.

Ohh, that is a long fall.

Too bad you can’t fly. Hela Another soul falls into my realm.

Oh. A grievous misstep.

You didn’t see the drop there? Human Torch Hey, I’ll take the win!

Not terribly satisfying…but whatever!

That’s how you go out? Really? Invisible Woman Didn’t see that coming.

I’ll gladly take the win.

You should pay more attention. Iron Fist Cool! The world itself is on my side!

Hah, guess this realm has chosen its champion.

You can’t escape your fate. Trust me. Iron Man It’s not the fall, it’s the landing.

Awe forget your parachute?

Hey, watch that last step, it’s a doozy. Jeff the Land Shark N/A Loki Oh dear. Bit of a drop there.

Ouch. It is a long way down.

Pity you can’t fly. Luna Snow 안녕! (annyeong! = goodbye/bye-bye/bye!)

Bye-bye!

잘가! (jalga! = goodbye/see-ya!) Magik Footwork matters on unfamiliar ground. Harsh, but true.

Look out below…!

Oof, that landing’s gonna hurt. Magneto All forces are working against you.

Clearly, you were not destined to win.

It seems the fates have spoken. Mantis You got too close to the edge.

Oh, that’s a long fall.

You should not have stepped there. Mister Fantastic A fascinating variable.

I certainly didn’t predict that.

Well, that changes things. Moon Knight So much for righteous vengeance…

The moon is out… and so are you.

You really should watch where you step. Namor A dishonorable end. How fitting.

The land has its advantages, I suppose…

What a curious place this is… Peni Parker Huh. That was unexpected.

I’m sure you’ll survive… maybe.

Sorry about that! But not really. Psylocke An unexpected advantage.

This world isn’t so bad after all.

What a dishonorable end… Rocket Raccoon What a klutz!

Look at that fall!

Look out below! Scarlet Witch Chaos prevails once again.

As always, chaos comes to my aid.

How perfectly chaotic. Spider-Man That’s a long way down.

There they go…

Woohoo! See ya! Squirrel Girl Oh, that was not pretty.

Ohh, cover your eyes, Tippy-Toe.

Ohh, that’s a long way down. Star-Lord Hey, I’ll take the win.

I did not see that coming. Neither did they.

Well, that made things easier. Storm A long fall for one who cannot fly.

Be more careful next time!

I cannot look. The Punisher I didn’t even have to push.

That’s a big step.

Watch the landing. The Thing Not exactly the endin’ I expected…

Guess luck’s on my side today!

Ain’t that convenient! Thor Lost thy footing? Ah, pity.

Canst thou fly? I think not!

‘Tis a long way down. Venom A small win, but it still counts.

An unexpected turn. But a welcome one.

Not the way we thought this would end. Winter Soldier Not exactly a heroic ending.

I’ll take the win either way.

What a way to go. Wolverine Whatever. I’ll take the win.

Not the way I expected that to go down…

Huh. The world really was against ya!

How to get an environmental KO in Marvel Rivals

Doctor Strange opens a portal.

Getting a terrain KO in Marvel Rivals is all about using the destructible environments to your advantage. The game’s maps are filled with interactive objects—cars, lampposts, and even collapsing structures—that can be used to damage or finish off enemies.

To pull off an environmental KO, you’ll need to position your opponent near a breakable or dangerous part of the map and then use your abilities to send them crashing into it. Heroes with strong knockback moves, like Hulk or Storm, can easily slam enemies into walls or off ledges, leading to instant eliminations.

Another way to get an environmental KO is to push your enemy off the map. Some arenas in Marvel Rivals feature open edges, bottomless pits, or high-altitude platforms where a well-placed knockback ability can send an opponent plummeting to their doom. Heroes with strong displacement moves, like Magneto’s magnetic force push or Hulk’s seismic smash, are perfect for this. If you see an enemy near a ledge, time your attack right to knock them over the edge before they can react.

As Doctor Strange, you may even be able to get a well-placed portal to do all of the work for you. By opening a portal beneath an enemy’s feet or redirecting them mid-air, you can send them straight into a hazard or off the edge of the map.

How to get Doctor Strange’s portal achievement

There is only one environmental KO achievement in Marvel Rivals. Perilous Portal, one of Doctor Strange’s achievements, requires you to get one environmental KO using his Portal. Here are a few ways you can complete this achievement:

Portal off the edge and jump through yourself . This helps you test the placement to ensure anyone stepping into the linked portal falls straight to their doom. Once set up, lure or push enemies in.

. This helps you test the placement to ensure anyone stepping into the linked portal falls straight to their doom. Once set up, lure or push enemies in. One side of the portal off the map, the other in the way of your enemies . Place the second portal at an objective entrance or in a chokepoint your enemies need to pass through. This increases the chances of someone walking into it by mistake; especially if you do it in the middle of the round, because everyone expects portals at the beginning of a match.

. Place the second portal at an objective entrance or in a chokepoint your enemies need to pass through. This increases the chances of someone walking into it by mistake; especially if you do it in the middle of the round, because everyone expects portals at the beginning of a match. Place a portal off the map while blocking the enemy spawn door. This forces opponents to either destroy it or risk stepping in by accident. With enough persistence, someone will eventually fall for it.

If you want to familiarize yourself with other voice lines in Marvel Rivals, check out our list of ult voice lines.

