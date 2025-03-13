One Marvel Rivals hero ultimate is getting a ton of hate for the most relatable reasons

If you could ban one ultimate from Marvel Rivals, which hero would you choose? In case of a dilemma, one player’s clip of them getting dumbfounded by an enemy Squirrel Girl’s ultimate will surely make your decision easier.

The said clip, which was uploaded on Reddit, collected thousands of likes and sympathy from Marvel Rivals players who couldn’t stop relating to it. The player, as Black Panther, was camping behind a pillar. Squirrel Girl had no idea about his position. In fact, she wasn’t even looking in his direction when she unleashed her ultimate. Unfortunately for Black Panther (and fortunately for her), her squirrels got diverted to Panther’s direction by the moving barricade. And he, despite attempts to dodge it, succumbed.

Nobody likes her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One top comment below the post highlights the biggest problem with Squirrel Girl’s ultimate in Marvel Rivals. “Am I the only one who gets double donked by her squirrels in what feels like 1 single frame? It hits me, bounces off the nearest wall, and I can’t even react to it as it hits me again, killing me,” the comment reads. Well, it’s called the “Unbeatable” Squirrel Tsunami for a reason.

In the heat of a battle, it gets really difficult to dodge her ultimate, especially if you aren’t playing a mobile hero. To successfully tackle it, you need to jump high up and keep away from its path or shift to a higher ground where the squirrels can’t reach—or they’ll likely track you down. You’ll have to be ready for Squirrel Girl to pop it and act accordingly. You can also destroy the squirrels, but as pointed out in some comments, the ultimate has a small hit box, making it difficult to do so.

As if a stupid ultimate wasn’t enough, the only thing you need to learn to become a Squirrel Girl main is to spam your primary fire. So while you spend hours learning how to play genuinely difficult characters like Black Panther, a casual Squirrel Girl player can come snatch your win by aimlessly firing and sending out squirrels in random directions.

Players eventually learn how to effectively and timely tackle Squirrel Girl’s quirks, so she isn’t a threat in higher Elo Marvel Rivals lobbies. But things are entirely different in low Elo games where players are still learning to tackle the game’s broken side.

Considering how easy it is to master her and the value she can get out of her abilities anyway, NetEase should definitely consider tweaking Squirrel Girl’s abilities to bring down her damage dominance and balance the Duelist meta in low lobbies. A minor damage and speed reduction on the ultimate would go a long way.

