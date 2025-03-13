Marvel Rivals players agree this is one of the most satisfying things in the game

Marvel Rivals player agree that it’s the small details that add up that make the game exceptional, and how they fit into the larger game even after playing for hours. And there’s one detail in particularly many of them love.

Recommended Videos

These small details concern the unique character interactions with their abilities, or those they have while using a particular skin. It’s the exclusive details that the development team didn’t need to think about when creating a character, but they were added to make them feel different compared to the others in the game. These small details vary for everyone on the Marvel Rivals roster, and it highlights how the developers use the source material to make these standout moments for fans to catch and gush over.

Wolverine’s Blood Berserker comes with several special sound effects. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Marvel Rivals fans on Reddit shared their favorite small details for each character, kicking it off with the iconic snap that Loki does when he swaps places with one of his clones. “Well said fellow Loki,” wrote one player. “Especially when you successfully escape from dive and flankers with it.”

It’s a small, unnecessary detail that is easy to miss, but the more you play as Loki, the more often you catch and hear it, knowing the exact moment he’s going to disappear and show up somewhere else on the map. It’s not an effect the team had to add, but fans agree it’s a fantastic addition to the game that makes the god of mischief more alluring. It’s an iconic effect only Loki could pull off, and feels like an in-character decision that fits perfectly with his personality.

Loki isn’t the only one with suitably chosen sound effects. The Marvel Rivals team goes above and beyond with many of them. “The ‘Clunk’ of Thor’s Hammer when he bops some poor fool on the noggin,” wrote another fan, highlighting the satisfying smack when Thor swings Mjölnir and hits an opponent at close range.

Players also pointed out the sawblade-throwing effect from Captain America’s shield throw, which I completely agree with. As someone who greatly enjoys Vanguards, knowing Captain America’s shield can cause terror against an opponent as it swings around is endlessly enjoyable.

These small details extend even further to the distinct skins Marvel Rivals fans can unlock for these characters. The effects were significantly highlighted earlier this year during the Lunar New Year event, Fortune and Colors, where Starlord, Iron Fist, and Black Widow received new skins. The most notable of these skins was Iron Fist, whose fans went to TikTok to show off how his entire ability loadout and effects had brand new sound effects.

You can check out the comparison in the above video. Not only does Iron Fist’s ability sound effects change, but so do the effects when he wall runs. highlight how much the development team cares for fans to enjoy these characters.

For many, these small details add to the experience as they pour dozens of hours into the game. The added effects to skins partially justify the larger prices for them, which fans have shared before. Fans have taken issue that a single cosmetic could cost $22, and for good reason. However, as a free-to-play game, it makes sense that some of the flashier skins cost so much, especially given how much detail the development team puts into them.

Regardless of how you feel about the price tag for these skins and cosmetics, fans agree these details have continued to carve a path forward for Marvel Rivals as a truly iconic experience. We’re excited to see what other details the developers add as more superheroes and villains join the roster.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy