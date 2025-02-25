Who is Locus and are they coming to Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals has an endless roster of famous heroes and villains to choose from when designing new characters. This limitless array of possibilities has left some fans wanting immediate answers, so many leakers use data mining to uncover which characters show up within the game’s code.

Locus is one of the many characters uncovered via a data mine, which leaves everyone with two very important questions: who is Locus, and are they actually going to be released in Marvel Rivals?

Who is Locus in the Marvel Comics?

We aren’t quite sure which Locus could make it into the game. Images via Marvel Comics. Remixed by Dot Esports.

Interestingly, Locus is the name of two different characters who have appeared in Marvel comic books throughout the years.

The first is a female mutant and villain who shows up throughout the X-Men comics. Her mutant ability allows her to teleport anyone or anything she is in physical contact with, which she often uses offensively to take off other’s body parts. Locus has been portrayed as many different ethnicities throughout her time in the X-Men comic books, but she always has a long ponytail and an orange super suit.

The second version of Locus appears in the Thor comics and is named Aaron Verne. In these issues, Verne can make geothermal constructs out of pure energy, but he experiences tremendous pain when these constructs are attacked. Verne has always been illustrated as a bald man with an abnormally large head who wears a classic orange suit to make him stand out on the page.

Is Locus coming to Marvel Rivals?

Would Locus fit in the roster of characters? Image via NetEase Games

Currently, there is no official information from the developers about the validity of the Locus data mine. Just because a character’s name has appeared within the game’s code doesn’t mean that this hero or villain is locked into the game’s roster of characters. Throughout the development process, characters undergo many different changes that could cause them to get reworked or completely scraped.

Furthermore, in both of their comic book iterations, Locus has not been an extremely popular character. With so many famous heroes and villains on the bench waiting for a chance to join the roster, it would make logical sense that more popular heroes, who could sell skins, would become the main focus of development.

With that being said, the developers behind Rivals have included some less popular heroes who haven’t appeared in the MCU to great success, such as Peni Parker, Jeff the Land Shark, and Squirrel Girl. While we’ll have to wait for official confirmation, one can dream about a future X-Men season that introduces the likes of Locus.

