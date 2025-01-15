‘This s**t is REALLY bad’: Marvel Rivals players agree on one aspect that needs big improvement

Marvel Rivals is easily one of the biggest smash hits of the end of 2024 and the biggest title thus far in 2025. Gamers everywhere are seemingly loving the hero shooter, and its huge player count illustrates that.

With a “Very Positive” rating on Steam and hundreds of thousands of players online at any given time, both Marvel gamers and fans of the genre are having a blast. And that’s not leaving much for fans to complain about, but there are some suggestions floating about, like a recent one that might improve the UI.

Good luck scrolling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Give us a better character select screen,” a player in a Jan. 14 Reddit thread wrote. “This shit is REALLY bad. If more than 40 characters are planned, this character select screen is not it honestly. It is terrible.”

The character select screen in Rivals features a half semi-circle design that can be scrolled to select a hero, with Vanguard at the top, Duelist taking up most of the space in the middle, and Strategist down at the bottom. There are also buttons that filter out two roles, if there’s one you prefer.

“Now don’t get me wrong,” the Reddit user continued. “It LOOKS kinda cool. But when in use, it is terrible unless you main tank, or you main the first half of the DPS shown, otherwise you gotta either click the button to filter, or scroll. Heaven help you if you want to play support honestly.”

I personally haven’t had much issue with the character select UI, and I do remember voting for something similar to this when NetEase gave testers in the alpha a chance to provide feedback on it. But there were some solid suggestions on how to improve it in the Reddit thread.

Players offered ideas such as being able to mark certain characters as favorites to appear at the top, such as three per role, to ease the pain of trying to navigate the UI to try and lock in your preferred character before someone else does. Additional UI complaints in the thread popped up as well, such as it feeling overcomplicated, and issues with the HUD like “damage direction indicators, your own health bar, death animations, goal zones indicators, even a lot of projectile animations could use more clarity.”

Have you had any UI issues? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Others noted how the game’s UI is currently its “weakest aspect” that makes it “100% apparent that Rivals was developed/published by a mobile game company,” and that it needs some work and adjustments over time to optimize.

Regardless of the UI, Marvel Rivals sits atop the gaming world right now after its season one launch, featuring Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic. And with Human Torch and The Thing due to join them next month, the momentum for NetEase’s free-to-play smash hit could continue.

