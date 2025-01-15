Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Three Spider-Man characters on a roof together in Marvel Rivals.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

How to trigger Spider-Tracer 10 times as Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals

He's one of the toughest characters to play, so completing this task can be tricky.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Jan 15, 2025 11:29 am

The Midnight Features event has taken over Marvel Rivals, and to complete some quests in it, you have to swing onto the scene as Spider-Man. If you don’t usually play as him, this can be tough to do, especially for the trigger Spider-Tracer 10 times task.

Recommended Videos

Completing this quest is essential if you want to finish all parts of the special event. This event has a few exclusive rewards you can obtain, so if you’re hoping to collect all of them, here’s how to trigger Spider-Tracer 10 times as Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals.

How to use Spider-Tracer in Marvel Rivals

The Spider-Tracer icon marked above Luna Snow's head in Marvel Rivals.
Look for the spider web icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

To complete the trigger Spider-Tracer 10 times as Spider-Man quest for the Midnight Features event, apply Spider-Tracers to an enemy using the Web-Cluster ability then trigger a total of 10 of them using the Spider-Power, Get Over Here!, or Amazing Combo moves. This task requires precision and a decent understanding of how Spider-Man’s abilities work, so if you’re struggling to get it done, here’s a breakdown of the exact steps to follow.

  • Load into Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI. I recommend Practice vs. AI to make finishing this task as easy as possible.
  • Use the Web-Cluster ability on an enemy. You can check if it’s active by looking for the spider web icon above your target’s head. If you see the icon, you’re good to go. If not, use this move again until you get it to appear. Spider-Tracers applied by this move essentially grant Spider-Man special follow-up abilities relating to the target marked with one.
  • Hit the same enemy with the Spider-Power, Get Over Here!, or Amazing Combo abilities to trigger the Spider-Tracer. All three of these moves work for activating the Spider-Tracer in this quest, so feel free to use whichever one you like or swap between them as desired. The effects of the Spider-Tracer activation vary depending on which move you choose.
    • If you use Spider-Power on an enemy marked by a Spider-Tracer, Spider-Man deals extra damage to the targeted enemy.
    • If you use Get Over Here! on an enemy marked by a Spider-Tracer, Spider-Man gets pulled to the target.
    • If you use Amazing Combo on an enemy marked by a Spider-Tracer, Spider-Man deals additional damage against them while launching them upwards.
  • Repeat this process a total of 10 times. Activate a total of 10 Spider-Tracers to finish this quest.
Spider-Man's Spider-Tracer abilities marked in Marvel Rivals.
Once a Spider Tracer has been planted, there are three moves you can use to activate it. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Spider-Tracers take a bit to recharge. You can have up to five at once and can keep track of how many you currently have by checking the spider web icons in the center of the screen. When you run out of them, you have to wait a bit to acquire more, so keep an eye on how many you have to try and avoid running out completely. Active Spider-Tracers also expire when a new one is restored, so act fairly fast to successfully trigger one.

If you’re not a frequent Spider-Man player, it’s best to tackle this quest in Practice vs. AI. There’s a lot less pressure in this mode and your enemies are also much easier to defeat which allows you to focus solely on completing this task. Spider-Man is also a five-star difficulty character, so trying to play him in any other mode right away will be extremely difficult if you’re not familiar with his skillset.

In Practice vs. AI, you can also leave the match at any point without penalty. This means you can quickly load up a different round if someone takes Spider-Man before you’re able to choose him.

Although finishing this task can be tough, the end event reward is worth it. You get a H.E.R.B.I.E. spray upon completing this task, but if you also work through all of the Midnight Features quests, you also get to claim a free skin. This skin is the Reborn from Ragnarok costume for Thor.

Spider-Man hitting Luna Snow with an active Spider-Tracer on her in Marvel Rivals.
The Spider-Tracer icon disappears as soon as you activate it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking for more tasks to finish after this quest, consider working on your achievements next. There are lots of tricky ones worth completing like A Hounding Conversation, Mind Palace, and Shero of Wakanda.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Fortnite, Minecraft, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter