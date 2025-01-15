The Midnight Features event has taken over Marvel Rivals, and to complete some quests in it, you have to swing onto the scene as Spider-Man. If you don’t usually play as him, this can be tough to do, especially for the trigger Spider-Tracer 10 times task.

Completing this quest is essential if you want to finish all parts of the special event. This event has a few exclusive rewards you can obtain, so if you’re hoping to collect all of them, here’s how to trigger Spider-Tracer 10 times as Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals.

How to use Spider-Tracer in Marvel Rivals

Look for the spider web icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

To complete the trigger Spider-Tracer 10 times as Spider-Man quest for the Midnight Features event, apply Spider-Tracers to an enemy using the Web-Cluster ability then trigger a total of 10 of them using the Spider-Power, Get Over Here!, or Amazing Combo moves. This task requires precision and a decent understanding of how Spider-Man’s abilities work, so if you’re struggling to get it done, here’s a breakdown of the exact steps to follow.

Load into Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI . I recommend Practice vs. AI to make finishing this task as easy as possible.

. I recommend Practice vs. AI to make finishing this task as easy as possible. Use the Web-Cluster ability on an enemy. You can check if it’s active by looking for the spider web icon above your target’s head. If you see the icon, you’re good to go. If not, use this move again until you get it to appear. Spider-Tracers applied by this move essentially grant Spider-Man special follow-up abilities relating to the target marked with one.

on an enemy. You can check if it’s active by looking for the spider web icon above your target’s head. If you see the icon, you’re good to go. If not, use this move again until you get it to appear. Spider-Tracers applied by this move essentially grant Spider-Man special follow-up abilities relating to the target marked with one. Hit the same enemy with the Spider-Power , Get Over Here! , or Amazing Combo abilities to trigger the Spider-Tracer. All three of these moves work for activating the Spider-Tracer in this quest, so feel free to use whichever one you like or swap between them as desired. The effects of the Spider-Tracer activation vary depending on which move you choose. If you use Spider-Power on an enemy marked by a Spider-Tracer, Spider-Man deals extra damage to the targeted enemy. If you use Get Over Here! on an enemy marked by a Spider-Tracer, Spider-Man gets pulled to the target. If you use Amazing Combo on an enemy marked by a Spider-Tracer, Spider-Man deals additional damage against them while launching them upwards.

, , or abilities to trigger the Spider-Tracer. All three of these moves work for activating the Spider-Tracer in this quest, so feel free to use whichever one you like or swap between them as desired. The effects of the Spider-Tracer activation vary depending on which move you choose. Repeat this process a total of 10 times. Activate a total of 10 Spider-Tracers to finish this quest.

Once a Spider Tracer has been planted, there are three moves you can use to activate it. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Spider-Tracers take a bit to recharge. You can have up to five at once and can keep track of how many you currently have by checking the spider web icons in the center of the screen. When you run out of them, you have to wait a bit to acquire more, so keep an eye on how many you have to try and avoid running out completely. Active Spider-Tracers also expire when a new one is restored, so act fairly fast to successfully trigger one.

If you’re not a frequent Spider-Man player, it’s best to tackle this quest in Practice vs. AI. There’s a lot less pressure in this mode and your enemies are also much easier to defeat which allows you to focus solely on completing this task. Spider-Man is also a five-star difficulty character, so trying to play him in any other mode right away will be extremely difficult if you’re not familiar with his skillset.

In Practice vs. AI, you can also leave the match at any point without penalty. This means you can quickly load up a different round if someone takes Spider-Man before you’re able to choose him.

Although finishing this task can be tough, the end event reward is worth it. You get a H.E.R.B.I.E. spray upon completing this task, but if you also work through all of the Midnight Features quests, you also get to claim a free skin. This skin is the Reborn from Ragnarok costume for Thor.

The Spider-Tracer icon disappears as soon as you activate it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking for more tasks to finish after this quest, consider working on your achievements next. There are lots of tricky ones worth completing like A Hounding Conversation, Mind Palace, and Shero of Wakanda.

