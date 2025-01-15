Marvel Rivals’ next must-buy skin is a newly iconic look for Spider-Man

Spider-Man is arguably the world’s biggest and most popular superhero, and NetEase Games knows it. That’s why the next big skin coming to Marvel Rivals is sure to sell like wild.

The Advanced Suit 2.0, which appeared in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5, will be joining the Marvel Rivals store in celebration of the former exclusive title coming to PC for the first time, and it also sets a precedent for new skins in the game.

It’s already a favorite. Image via NetEase Games

The Advanced Suit 2.0 is the first skin in Marvel Rivals that’s inspired by another video game, which opens the door for other game suits to join the fray, although this one will be tough to top, and it’s with good reason.

Since its inception in Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018, the Advanced Suit and its trademark large, white spider on the chest has become a mainstay in Spidey’s ever-growing list of awesome and unique suits. This suit even appeared as an Easter egg in the multiversal masterpiece film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in 2023.

Sony’s Spider-Man games have both been critical and commercial successes, so it makes sense for the Advanced Suit to come to Rivals, even if it’s just a part of the continued partnership between NetEase and Sony. Rivals launched with a free, exclusive skin for Spider-Man, as well as a free skin for Peni Parker that can be purchased from the store on other platforms.

The question now begs, which other video game skins would you like to see in Rivals? The possibilities are endless, with Marvel games going back decades, including Marvel Ultimate Alliance, Marvel vs. Capcom, and many more.

The Advanced Suit 2.0 will be available in the Marvel Rivals store on Jan. 30 at 3am CT, and it may come in a bundle that includes other cosmetics like a nameplate, emote, MVP highlight, and more.

