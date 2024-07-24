When does the Marvel Rivals closed beta test end?

Marvel Rivals is back for another round of action. If you missed the closed alpha test in May, you have another chance to jump into the fray in Marvel Rivals’ closed beta. The beta test only runs for a limited time, though, so if you’re keen to make the most of the hero-shooter, you need to know when your time runs out.

Keep reading to see exactly when the Marvel Rivals closed beta test ends, alongside our handy countdown timer.

You have a limited time to play, so why not jump in now? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marvel Rivals’ closed beta test runs from July 23 at 5pm CT (11pm BST) until Aug. 5 at 2am CT (8am BST). The start and end times are universal, meaning beta access ends simultaneously for every region.

To help you visualize exactly how long you have left to play Marvel Rivals, check out our countdown timer below. Or, if you don’t have a code, read our guide on how to get Marvel Rivals closed beta access.

Marvel Rivals closed beta ends in:

Marvel Rivals borrows plenty from its contemporaries and bills itself as the next big hero-shooter. It aims to take on the likes of Overwatch and Valorant, but in such a contested space, it’s anyone’s guess whether Marvel Rivals will emerge victorious.

