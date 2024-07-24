Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

When does the Marvel Rivals closed beta test end?

Marvel Rivals' closed beta only runs for a limited time, so we'll tell you exactly how long you have to play.
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|

Published: Jul 24, 2024 06:41 am

Marvel Rivals is back for another round of action. If you missed the closed alpha test in May, you have another chance to jump into the fray in Marvel Rivals’ closed beta. The beta test only runs for a limited time, though, so if you’re keen to make the most of the hero-shooter, you need to know when your time runs out.

Recommended Videos

Keep reading to see exactly when the Marvel Rivals closed beta test ends, alongside our handy countdown timer.

Marvel Rivals closed beta end date and time

Venom in Marvel Rivals
You have a limited time to play, so why not jump in now? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marvel Rivals’ closed beta test runs from July 23 at 5pm CT (11pm BST) until Aug. 5 at 2am CT (8am BST). The start and end times are universal, meaning beta access ends simultaneously for every region.

To help you visualize exactly how long you have left to play Marvel Rivals, check out our countdown timer below. Or, if you don’t have a code, read our guide on how to get Marvel Rivals closed beta access.

Marvel Rivals closed beta ends in:

Marvel Rivals borrows plenty from its contemporaries and bills itself as the next big hero-shooter. It aims to take on the likes of Overwatch and Valorant, but in such a contested space, it’s anyone’s guess whether Marvel Rivals will emerge victorious.

Next, check out all confirmed and rumored Marvel Rivals characters, and claim some Marvel Rivals Twitch drops.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
Tom is the UK Associate Editor for Dot Esports. He's the former TCG Editor for CBR and has a Master's degree in Chemistry from the University of Edinburgh. Tom spent six years as a Science Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, and AstraZeneca before leaving science to pursue his dream career in gaming at the start of 2023. He loves MMOs, RPGs, TCGs, and pretty much every game by FromSoftware—especially Dark Souls.
twitter Link to www.tpefoley.com