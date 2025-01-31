Marvel Rivals glossary: All game terms explained

If you’ve played some games of Marvel Rivals, then chances are you’ve heard players using some confusing terminology. Hero shooters have a general list of terms players use to refer to different mechanics and gameplay styles, and it can be confusing for new players to grasp so many definitions.

Here are all the important terms you need to know while playing Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals glossary

Time to read up and expand your hero shooter knowledge. Image via NetEase Games

Struggling to understand what different terms mean in the heat of the battle? Don’t worry, you can check out this handy glossary filled with important Marvel Rivals terms.

To make things easier, we’ve compiled all the terms and definitions into a single table:

Term Definition Assemble Code A code that players can give to friends who don’t already have an account. This gives both players free in-game rewards and currency. Bans In ranked matches at the Diamond tier or above, each team can select two characters to ban. This means that four characters will be unplayable for an entire match. CC CC refers to “crowd control,” or abilities that stun, knock up, freeze, sleep, or otherwise hinder the movement of an enemy. C9/C9ing Leaving or neglecting the control point or payload, thus causing it to be captured by the enemy team. The term refers to a famous moment in esports history where a team, Cloud9, left an Overwatch objective open. Chrono Tokens Purple tokens you earn by completing quests. Use these tokens to purchase items in the battle pass. Counters Countering the enemy involves switching your character to better combat the enemy team. For example, picking an assassin against multiple healers. Dive A dive refers to rushing an enemy team and attempting to kill squishy characters in the backline. Dive team comps include assassins like Psylocke, Black Panther, and Magik. Doom Match A free-for-all game mode where players battle to secure 16 kills. Duelist/DPS DPS refers to the Duelist class, or squishy characters designed to deal high amounts of damage. Elo In ranked games, “Elo” can refer to a person’s skill tier or their ranked points. Lattice The golden coins you can purchase with real-world money. These are used to purchase skins or the battle pass. MVP/SVP MVP stands for “most valuable player” while SVP stands for “second valuable player.” The two best players earn this in each match, with MVP on the winning team and SVP on the losing team. NetEase Gamer Premium A mailing list created by the developers that provides news and some in-game benefits to members. You don’t need to join NGP to play Marvel Rivals. Payload An objective that you have to push or defend on certain maps. Standing next to the payload will increase its movement speed. Poke “Poke” usually refers to damage dealt at a distance without fully engaging with the enemy. A poke team composition is filled with units that deal high amounts of damage from a safe distance, like Hawkeye or Hela. Quickplay The regular version of the game, where players of all ranks can battle together in a casual game mode. Ranked and Ranked Points Ranked is the competitive mode in Marvel Rivals, which features multiple skill tiers and rewards. Players will earn or lose ranked points by winning and losing matches, and the game’s different skill tiers are determined with ranked points. Seasons A season is a patch that brings new content to the game, such as characters and maps. Seasons also designate the amount of time players have to climb the ranked tiers. Seasonal Boosts Limited-time buffs that apply to certain characters during the duration of a season. Once a season ends, these buffs change. Strategist/Support Support refers to the Strategist class, or characters meant to heal their teammates and provide utility. Squishies Characters with smaller health pools, typically Duelists and Strategists. Team-ups A game mechanic in Marvel Rivals that provides buffs and new abilities when you have multiple characters on the same team. You can view a list of all team-ups in the heroes tab. Ultimate/Ult If players say “ult,” they are referring to a character’s ultimate ability. An ultimate takes time to charge up, and is typically a character’s most powerful ability. Units Blue coins that you can earn by completing achievements and events. These blue units are used to purchase skins in the shop. Upvotes You can award Upvotes to your teammates at the end of a match to honor their good work. To send an Upvote, click the thumbs-up icon under a character, but these Upvotes do nothing besides make the player feel good. Vanguard/Tank Tank refers to the Vanguard class, or characters with large health pools that provide shielding and tank damage.

